HS Helsinki | This shop never has discounts, but the sweet tooth still wanders over to these sisters

The siblings founded a candy store in Viiskulma as a legacy of their grandmother, which started as a joke.

People from Helsinki the siblings were tense. Marja Ahlavuo and Martti Koskela practiced renovating as they did. At the same time, they tried to find delicacies to order that could not be found elsewhere in the city.

“We didn’t know anything. We had no idea how this was going to turn out”, Ahlavuo recalls the founding of the candy shop Roobert’s Herku in Punavuori in 2014.

According to Ahlavuo, establishing a candy store had been just a “he he dream” for the siblings for a long time. The long-standing joke turned into reality when the duo found a suitable business space in Viiskulma. The walls got a deep green color, and the round jars began to be filled with delicious flavors.

On the opening day, everything was still unfinished. When a queue formed behind the door despite that, Ahlavuo sighed with relief. Maybe something will come of this.

Marja Ahlavuo was studying and her brother Martti Koskela was doing odd jobs when the siblings decided to set up a candy store in their grandmother’s footsteps.

Eight a year later, the business has established itself as a favorite for gourmets. Some remember that sweets have been obtained from the place before: the food kiosk Jummi Jammi served there, according to Ahlavuo’s memories, still in the 1990s.

Despite its name, Roobertin Herkku does not operate on Iso-Roobertinkatu, but a few hundred meters away on Fredrikinkatu. The name comes from the siblings’ grandmother The jingle of Koskela from a grocery store that was located in Iso Roobertinkatu between 1963 and 1989. The store sold, for example, fruit and coffee, but in the 1980s, the selection focused on sweets.

Helinä Koskela sold the shop after retiring. At the nursing home, the amnesiac grandmother was surprised and delighted every time she heard about her grandchildren’s new candy store.

“Some customers still remember their grandmother’s shop and wish that this one would be similar. But we wanted to make this our own and create new memories for today’s children,” says Ahlavuo.

In addition to the photos on the wall, however, some other things remind us of grandma’s time.

Helinä Koskela was very careful that the products sold in the store were of high quality. The sisters who run the business strive for the same. And there are never any sales in their store, just like there was no sale in grandma’s store either.

“We don’t think that candy is bought because of the price. Of course, that can lead to you having to eat leftover seasonal produce yourself,” says Ahlavuo.

For example, the siblings haven’t had to buy Christmas calendars for years.

You can get candies from Roobert’s Herkus, which you can usually only find abroad.

Robert’s Herku’s door works. A person who lives nearby enters Erika Lindholm-Kuhlefelt, who starts choosing loose candies. On the other side of the window, her baby is sleeping in a pram.

Lindholm-Kuhlefelt, who is on maternity leave, shows her passport to make sure the name is correct. He laughs, because the situation is like an interrogation in a candy store.

“What am I doing here in the morning before lunchtime, hmm… it’s not even Saturday, oh my…”

Lindholm-Kuhlefelt assures that she will buy the candies for the weekend. He’s not going to eat them until then. Get over it, candy is only eaten on candy day.

“Well, maybe we need to taste a little of them today.”

Erika Lindholm-Kuhlefelt chose tart, blue candies for her bag.

Lindholm-Kuhlefelt, who is from Mariehamn, says that she found candies from her childhood in the shop. Going to the store is a nostalgia trip for him.

“There’s a bit of a foreign feel here.”

Then the carriage starts to rattle outside, and Lindholm-Kuhlefelt starts to continue his journey.

According to Marja Ahlavuo, the store has many regular customers. Some have even been there their whole lives: the babies who were in the prams in the opening year are now already 8 years old, who pay for their purchases themselves with coins.

Robert’s Private candy stores like Herku are few and far between these days. The walls are lined with familiar favorites from floor to ceiling, but also candy rarities.

In the corner of the room, a large golden armchair, which Ahlavuo’s man brought from the warehouse of his workplace, catches the attention. The chair is familiar from TV, as it comes from the 2007 production season of Big Brother. Many people don’t recognize it, but Ahlavuo says that he won the season Sauli Koskinen visited the store once and remembered the chair.

According to Marja Ahlavuo, the armchair is heavily used. The parent can sit down while the child chooses candies.

In addition to domestic delicacies, Roobert’s Herku’s large selection includes many products from, for example, Germany, Denmark and Sweden. The shop’s specialties include, for example, a Jelly Beans dispenser, Harry Potter sweets and delicacies familiar from abroad.

Trends are also being followed in the confectionery world, and the strong, salty licorice is currently a favorite among adults. Children, on the other hand, crave jelly-like Jelly Fruit candies. However, the store mostly sells loose candies.

The cap of the Jelly Fruit candy, the favorite of children at the moment, is bitten open, after which the jelly can be sucked into the mouth.

Finn eats an average of 14 kilos of candy per year. In the markets, there is a selection by the meter, but confectionery sales have also partially moved online.

The small Roobertin Herku has plenty of visitors, especially on weekends and public holidays. What is the secret of popularity?

“I can not say. Maybe we’ll take good care of these roughs,” says Ahlavuo.

“If I had known eight years ago that everything would be fine, I would have been less worried,” says Marja Ahlavuo.

Five years ago, Ahlavuo and Koskela founded another store on Eerikinkatu, but it only operated for a year.

“It wasn’t quite a disaster, just okay. As the number of employees and goods increased, it soon began to feel that this is not so nice anymore. Then there were many more pipe repairs on that street, so we came to the conclusion that one store is enough.”

However, the siblings don’t just want to rest on their laurels, but always come up with something new. Their dream is to develop their own candy someday.

“Grandpa made stick dolls for grandma’s shop. We could also start with lollipops.”

Read more: The couple slowly fell in love and opened a nice cafe