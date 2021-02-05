HS Helsinki This retired lady knows HSL’s “grandmothers’ buses like her own pockets -” If we have two grandmothers, it’s not talked about “

“When I like this Helsinki region, it’s nice to watch it,” Liisa Larjamo explains her hobby. He plans to travel all end-to-end of HSL’s bus lines.

Retired lady You get on a bus from Helsinki’s Kannelmäki and don’t know where you are going. That’s when he’s happiest when traveling.

“Should have a schedule and plan, that’s not what I really like. I’d rather jump in from a stop and then wonder where this went again. ” Liisa Larjamo, 77, says.

A couple of years ago, Larjamo got the idea to run all the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) bus lines back and forth from end to end. Between duties, he had been blessed with looting time, and Larjamo was allowed to spend it on the bus. Trams, local trains and metros are also all run.

“When I have these hobbies. Often in the morning there is a board meeting, in the afternoon a lecture or something. Then once I came up with the idea to hop on a bus and see where it went, ”Larjamo says of his first trip.

She doesn’t remember where the maiden voyage went, but one of the upstream routes took me to Jakomäki in northern Helsinki, almost as far as the Vantaa border.

“I took 77 from Rautatientori to Jakomäki and came back to Kamppi at 69. I once lived in Tapanila and cycled from there quite a bit. Now I had my lips round that everything has been built here, ”says Larjamo.

“That’s when I sighed that this is fun. I got away from home and drove a bit. Traveling by bus is a lot of fun instead of driving yourself. Driving a car takes 90 percent off sight. ”

Larjamo has kept a record of the bus lines he has traveled.­

Larjamo has kept a record of his travels. The lines driven are marked with a cross, and if there are two crosses, it means that the route has been traveled from end to end and back.

The list is long. In the “travel diary”, 79 bus routes and 39 ABC bus lines have been ticked in the AB zones. Larjamo has driven back and forth almost every one of them. He has driven nine bus lines in BC zones and 22 commuter buses. Only lines in ABCD zones are not running.

A total of 149 routes and you know how many trips. So which one might be the latest?

“First with 43 from Kannelmäki to Kuninkaantammi, then with 560 to Rastila in Eastern Helsinki, from there by metro to Itäkeskus. There I switched to 550 and drove to Westend station in Espoo. From there, I came on 510 different routes to Herttoniemi, ”Larjamo explains.

“Then I had to get home. I drove at 79 to Malmi station, from there at 560 to the King’s Oak, where I changed to 43, which came to that front door. It only took five hours in that round. ”

Larjamo began his studies in 1962 at the Helsinki University of Technology in Hietalahti. From 1964, he continued them in Otaniemi and graduated from there with a master’s degree in engineering.

Larjamo retired from the National Land Survey of Finland 13 years ago. The collision of bus routes is somehow reminiscent of his work.

“I made maps, went to the border, blocked and hugged countries,” he describes his profession.

In addition to sawing back and forth on the buses, Larjamo enjoys theater, concerts and opera. In addition, he belongs to several associations, such as friends of the Helsinki City Museum, friends of the Ateneum and friends of Kiasma.

“I am interested in history, especially the history of Helsinki. When I like this area of ​​Helsinki, it’s nice to watch it, ”he says of the bus tours.

“Sometimes I go to the Museum of Technology to put in order the CDs that are brought there. Let’s make lists, take photos. They’re not [uuden ajan työntekijät] know what they are. I pretty much know when I have been in the field. “

Public transport According to Larjamo, the price of a landscape adventure speaks for itself. A 30-day ticket to the AB zone for people over the age of 70 costs 34 euros. In CD zones, the machine will turn on a small surcharge.

Larjamo usually travels during the day. The buses have usually carried 30-40 passengers. With the corona epidemic, there are fewer people on the move, as is well known. According to Larjamo, there are five to six passengers per day.

“After all, it’s usually not like some grandma and dad and me. There are, of course, more passengers in the early mornings. And when people run out of time, then there will be crowds. And three, when the tubers get out of school. ”

According to Larjamo, the most favorite routes are those that meander along lands and mantles. He especially praises the commuter buses, or “grandmans,” as he has called those routes. HSL’s local buses are specially designed for the elderly and people with reduced mobility, but can be used by all passengers.

“If you live somewhere in the Vuosaari desert in a detached house, the grandmother bus will take you from the gate. They go around all possible bends. Dear time when they are interesting. They go to areas I’ve never been to before, ”Larjamo praises.

“It amazes me what they are building now. And what’s in it when I’ve never noticed a thing like that before. ”

Do you meet people on local buses?

“No. If there are two grandmothers, there is no talking. ”

The song says there is an atmosphere in the bus?

“That was when we went to the countryside. The guys drank beer and liquor in the back seat. That was the mood. ”

