HS Helsinki | This is what a stuffed zebra looks like more than 150 years ago: “The stuffer had probably never seen a zebra, even in a picture”

In 1923, a stuffed zebra arrived at the Natural History Museum. The same zebra still lives in the museum’s yard.

Hundred a year ago, a Helsinki streetwalker could rub his eyes when, among others, a giraffe, lion, camel and zebra traveled in pick-up trucks from Unioninkatu to Pohjoise Rautatienkatu.

The university’s zoological collection was about to move from the university’s main building to the premises of the current Natural History Museum (Luomus).

In 1923, a Russian cavalry officer and the governor general’s adjutant arrived to follow the animal procession with a camera Ivan Timiriasew. He was an avid photography enthusiast and also worked as a magazine photographer for a while.

Thanks to Timiriasew’s camera, people can rub their eyes when they see the same animal transport even a hundred years later.

Many the elderly animals in the picture have been removed from Luumus’s collections decades ago, for example due to pests.

Museum Master Janne Granroth however, reveals on the phone that the zebra traveling in the foreground of the special procession can still be found in the museum’s collections.

While telling about the zebra’s history, Granroth tries to look for it in the museum’s museum. The collections have been cleaned due to the guided cellar tours that started in early May. That’s why the zebra is lost.

According to Granroth, the zebra arrived in Finland from Amsterdam in 1866. It is therefore well over a hundred years old.

“Even before that, it has probably been on the road for several years.”

In Amsterdam, the stuffed zebra was sold by a local exotic animal dealer GA Frank. He traded animals to museums around Europe. Based on its subspecies, Luomus’s zebra has ended up in Frank’s hands from southern Africa.

According to Granroth, the origin makes sense because the Netherlands has a colonial history in South Africa dating back to the 17th century.

After the move, the stuffed animals were on display in the Zoological Museum.

Although the old age of the zebra does not compare outwardly to the current stuffed animals and the age of at least 157 years begins to weigh, according to Granroth, the zebra is valuable because of its old age.

Stuffing animals has developed a lot over the years. Granroth thinks that the most significant change in conservation is the increase in accuracy.

“150 years ago, measuring an animal was not part of the process in the same way. Then the filler got salted dry leather from somewhere far away. The filler had probably never seen a zebra even in a picture.”

An artificial carcass was made for the animal roughly according to the dimensions of the hide.

A zebra stuffed more than a hundred years ago is not as accurate in size as today’s stuffed animals.

Regarding the interior of the old zebra in the natural history museum, Granroth thinks that the iron frame and natural material fillings keep the animal upright. Supreme Conservator of Creation Ari Puolakoski again remembers that the zebra has a wooden head.

According to Granroth, tens of measurements are taken of stuffed animals today, and a conservator in the field of natural history must know the anatomy of animals precisely.

“In stuffed tropical short-haired animals today, you can roughly see the blood vessels,” says Granroth.

“Perhaps there is also a more philosophical level here, that today an animal is an individual and not just a generic representative of its species.”

Eventually the zebra’s current location is revealed to be a storage container in the museum yard. Due to the wooden head and other old filling methods, the animal is heavy and several rough conservators are needed to move it.

An age of over 150 years conveys the essence of a zebra. The leather has a handsome crack at the safety, and the straw entrails of a zebra peek out from the stomach.

At the same age, anyone’s skin would probably be at the breaking point.

The old zebra’s skin is cracked and has a lot of wear.

After moving In the last hundred years, the zebra has had time to visit Luumus’ premises in several exhibitions. Most recently, it has been on display in an exhibition presenting the history of the museum.

Granroth says that when the museum’s history corner was transformed into a pop-up flock, the zebra moved to the storage collections. Nobody can guess the future of the zebra, but it is not going anywhere from the collections.

The animals that moved to Luomus a century ago also mark the 100th anniversary of the entire museum. In May, guided tours of the museum’s basement floors began in honor of the jubilee year, and the jubilee exhibition will be opened at the beginning of June.