HS Helsinki | This is the luxury fashion for dogs in Helsinki: “On Sundays, dogs are dressed better”

Even dogs can dress stylishly. In this story, dog fashion is presented.

Dog is man’s best friend, they say.

You could actually say that there are even more dogs these days. Dogs and people are getting closer to each other all the time.

Nowadays, dogs are given people’s names, and many dogs already dress like humans.

We met stylish dogs on the streets of Helsinki.

Only the sunglasses are missing

Joey and Freddy pose in red French overalls. The prices of clothes move in the same sums as people.

Yorkshire terriers Freddy and Joey are sitting on Cafe Amore’s velvet sofa in winter and red tops.

“Those suits are from the French company Brave”, Annamaria Rouhiainen presents. His partner Petri Rouhiainen spills dog clothes from an Ikea bag on the coffee shop floor. It’s clear that the Rouhiainen family puts a lot of effort into dressing the dogs: Yorkies who go outside four times a day need several outerwear options.

Rouhiainen wants to keep the dogs warm. And beautiful.

“It means that on Sundays the dogs are dressed better than on weekdays. Then the outfits are brighter and nicer.”

Puppy Angel is Rouhiainen’s favorite brand.

“They make ergonomically functional clothes specifically for small dogs. The clothes are also aesthetically unbeatable.”

Rouhiainen curses that you can no longer get Puppy Angel’s clothes from Stockmann. With Musti and Mirri’s shop, the import was stopped.

Department store Harrods, on the other hand, has a large department for dog clothes.

“There are really nice clothes there. I wouldn’t bother buying such for myself, but yes for dogs. I bought a Burberry raincoat there for my first year.”

These are Joey’s favorite clothes.

Gantt 100% cotton has withstood washing really well, Rouhiainen presents striped shirts with Gant’s logo.

More important than brands is the enjoyment of the dogs, Rouhiainen says. The proportions must be in order and the materials must be pleasant. Dogs are primarily clothed because their thin coat does not protect them from cold or heat.

When vacationing in the south of France, Rouhiainen’s dogs wear UV shirts.

“Style comes second after practicality, but sometimes exhilaration trumps reason. I may be vain when it comes to our princes.”

Rouhiainen’s dogs have clothes for every outing: the wardrobe also includes yellow raincoats and Puppy Angel’s night overalls.

“Overalls are good, for example, after anesthesia for a dental visit, when it’s good to keep the body warm. The dogs are very tired for many hours after being brought home. In such a situation, it’s nice to wear a nightgown.”

The dogs also have socks, shoes and two pairs of boots, of which the leather ones have fur linings and rain hats and woolen beanies in cold weather.

“Sunglasses have been tried, but still haven’t found a model that would stay on small ends. In connection with the return, we have sent product development proposals to the manufacturer in California.”

Color is also important for dogs

The Italian greyhounds Irma and Lilli and Anssi Ruokokoski dress in shades of shades.

Among other things Fashion designer and photo artist who worked in Luhta and Turo Anssi Ruokokoski dresses toned down with Irma and Lilli.

Ruokokoski, who runs the queen_princess_and_butler page on Instagram about the life of Italian greyhounds, playfully calls herself Irma and Lilli’s servant.

“My older dog Irma is the queen and Lilli is the princess. The single parent of dogs will naturally have the role of a servant.”

During the Corona period, Ruokokoski decided on a whim to start making clothes for his dogs with his mother’s old sewing machine.

“I bought blue fabric from Eurokanga, but before I was satisfied with the pattern I made a few prototypes from the sheet fabric.”

Ruokokoski started sewing also because it is difficult to find suitable clothes for graceful Italian greyhounds.

Kimono-style jackets sewn from blue soft cell fabric bring to mind a Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake sculptural design.

The outfits keep wind and repel water. The inside of the fabric has a soft lining. Reflective tassels bought from Clas Ohlsson complete the style.

Next it was the turn of jackets inspired by the fashion brand Ralph Lauren. The brand can be seen especially in the leather buckles that decorate the outfits.

“The buckles are left over from old men’s jackets. They gave mountainous jackets a detail that looks like a trench coat.”

Most of the clothes designed for dogs are black, gray or dark blue, so Ruokokoski was overjoyed to find a pearlescent heart quilted fabric.

“It looked suitably funny. The colors emphasize the tones of the dogs’ fur: pink is suitable for Irma, who is Isabella the horse color, and Lilli’s light blue top fabric is suitable for gray.”

The colors of girls and boys also determine people’s thoughts about the gender of dogs. Ruokokoski is often asked if Irma, dressed in pink, is a girl and Lilli, dressed in light blue, is a boy.

“People are surprised when I tell them that both dogs are girls.”

Ruokoskoski’s Italian greyhounds Irma and Lilli’s self-made outfits are decorated with buckles.

Instagram affects how dogs dress.

“The Italian greyhound Tika The Iggy, who also posed in Vogue, has more than a million followers on Insta. Tika does fashion shows and talks to followers about her clothes. Tika’s clothes are very human-like. I don’t necessarily admire the fact that a dog is dressed like a human. Dogs are dogs and people are people: their physics is different.”

Irma and Lilli and Anssi Ruokokoski all hate the cold. In winter, the trio hangs out at Kämpi’s bar, which has its own dishes for dogs.

When it’s really cold, Irma and Lilli wear clothes designed by the local Hurta with a thick inner lining and a hood.”

Hurta’s original story charms Ruokokoski.

“Behind Hurta, who now owns Nordic Petcare Group, is a clothing design student who rebelled against the definition of the final project at school by making clothes for dogs. The guy has already been involved in the company’s design work for 20 years,” says Ruokoski.

“Pets becoming members of the family has changed many things: restaurants and hotels take pets into account, and dogs are even targeted by airlines. In the pet clothing business, the same trends are essential as in human clothing, i.e. ecology, sustainability and ethics.”

Dogs also go to restaurants

According to their owner, Blanca and Lumi enjoy wearing red sweaters.

“They are actual lentil bugs, trained with treats”, says Essi Kivelä, and rewards Lum who turns his head in the right direction with treats. Kivelä himself works on the marketing of Musti and Mirri.

Today Lum and Blanca are wearing the old red sweaters from vispipuuuro.

“I don’t dress the dogs at home or for fun, but since Blanca and Lumi are from Greece and they have a thin undercoat, even when it’s five degrees cold, they have to be warmed up.”

Stylishly dressed Kivelä also likes to choose nice clothes for the dogs.

In Ullanlinna a woman in her thirties found a dog charity in Crete through a friend, through which Blanca and Lumi traveled from Chania to Helsinki.

Blanca came first and the dress rehearsals started as soon as the puppy arrived.

“Blanca and Lum’s clothes must be comfortable to wear in Helsinki’s changing weather conditions. When buying clothes for a dog, the thought goes the same way as the parent of a foster child rolling in the mud,” says Kivelä.

Today, they wear black “city collars” with bows and rhinestones with their woolen outfits.

“These pantas are put on for parties. In everyday life, reflective harnesses are used so that the dogs can be seen in the dark.”

Blanca and Lumi listen to the conversation calmly. The dogs of Kivelä, who lives in Ullanlinna, accompany their mistress everywhere in the city.

“They also have a good time at Cafe Succes on Korkeavuorenkatu. It’s nice that you can take your dog to so many places in this area. Even the restaurant Maxill, which has white tablecloths, allows dogs to be brought along. And Pontus is a dog’s favorite because it has its own rations for dogs.”