HS Helsinki | This is how Töölö views the new plans of the Flow festival: “Don’t damn it bring any fluff here”

Plan organizing the Flow festival in the future at the Olympic Stadium in Töölö will receive both support and opposition from the people of Töölö.

HS said on Wednesday, that the Flow festival, which has been organized in Suvilahti, Helsinki since 2007, may move to the Olympic Stadium and its surroundings next summer. According to HS, negotiations with the Olympic Stadium have been going on for longer, but no decisions have been made yet.

The festival, traditionally organized in August, has to to move from Suvilahti under the increasing construction of the area.

HS toured the Olympic Stadium area asking the local people’s thoughts.

Workers pals Tanu Savolainen and Heikki Oranen have stopped on Thursday morning during their dog walk break to play in the park near the Olympic Stadium.

Savolainen doesn’t seem to be jumping for joy when he is told about the plan to move the Flow festival to the stadium. He quotes an old lady he knows, who in the past years had given a favorable opinion about the development of Töölö.

“He said, don’t the hell bring any more noise here to Töölönlahti, that’s enough. Don’t build more and protect Töölönlahti in its entirety,” he quotes.

“And I agree that we locals like this peace.”

Oranen takes a slightly more moderate approach to the matter. According to him, the gigs belong to the city and the parties have to be somewhere.

“Of course, all the related activities follow from them, but I can’t really resist now. There’s room here, and there’s going to be a lot of noise from Mannerheimintie anyway,” he reflects.

Listening to his friend’s words, Savolainen warms to the thought a little and starts to remember how he himself once listened to The Rolling Stones’ concerts both inside and outside the Olympic Stadium.

“After all, this is a great place for gigs. And the stadium cost so much that it’s good to produce something.”

In Riitta Nygård’s opinion, the Olympic Stadium is not the right place for parties.

Olympic Stadium living nearby Riitta Nygård is not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​moving the Flow festival to the stadium. According to him, it is simply not the right place for parties.

“After festivals, it’s usually time to litter, and all kinds of rioting occurs. I wouldn’t want that here.”

Music doesn’t really bother Nygård, but according to him, it has to have a strict noise limit. In addition, three consecutive festival days is too much, and he would prefer individual concerts.

Nygård recalls that last summer there was a particularly loud sound at one of the gigs at the Olympic Stadium.

“Yes. The nearest residents will certainly be disturbed by it, even though there are double or triple windows,” he says.

According to Kai Kirjavainen, who lives on Urheilukatu, Flow is welcome at the stadium. On Thursday, he was walking his dogs Leila and Viljo.

Festivities moving it to the Olympic Stadium is also supported by the workers in Töölö.

The Flow festival is familiar to those living on Urheilukatu Kai Kirjavainen, who has been to these festivals once before. For him, Flow is a very welcome guest next door.

“Events have never bothered us while living here. On the contrary, we often open the windows so that we can hear the music better.”

According to Kirjavainen, it is good that different events are organized in the city. He reminds that the summer in Finland is so short that the inconvenience is very temporary for the residents.

“Sure, sounds belong in apartments, but it’s always only momentary. So welcome Flowit for us.”