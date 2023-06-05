HS Helsinki | This is how long it takes to earn 100 euros by collecting bottles – Jesse Oikarinen’s video exploded into a social media hit

Jesse Oikarinen’s latest Tiktok adventure has collected hundreds of thousands of views. In the video, he collects bottles and cans from Helsinki for 100 euros.

Over half a million people have watched on Tiktok how the 20-year-old Jesse Oikarinen earns a hundred euros by collecting bottles.

“This was one of the weirdest ideas I came up with,” he laughs.

Oikarinen collected bottles from parks and garbage, but he also went to ask about things to collect from restaurants, bars and people’s doorsteps. So Oikarinen threw herself into collecting the bottles with all her personality.

He toured, among others, Kallio, Sörnäis and Vallila, near Puotila and the center and its surrounding areas.

The doors the knocking was so exciting that on his first trip to the residential area in Puoti, he didn’t dare to ring a single doorbell.

“There was a really big threshold!”

However, Oikarinen was able to muster up enough courage and says that the capture was invariably received with a positive attitude. It surprised him.

“The pre-expectation might be that people would be mean, but everyone was super friendly.”

On video already has well over 700,000 views on Tiktok.

“Yes, the popularity was surprising. I was wondering if anyone is interested in collecting bottles, and first the video got the least number of views. But now it’s becoming the most watched.”

Oikarinen says that many have planned to try collecting bottles in the comments of the video. For his part, he believes that collecting will remain in one Tiktok experiment.

Popular ones Making Tiktok videos is not a new thing for Oikarinen. In his previous videos, he has, among other things, skied to McDonald’s. The views of all videos are counted in hundreds of thousands.

Oikarinen, who has just graduated from high school, has started his computer career in middle school by making piano videos for YouTube. However, the desire to make content with your own face and voice has always been knocking in the back of your head.

The videos in which he, for example, approaches strangers in the hope of cans, are in Oikarinen’s mind because of meeting people.

When he’s not shooting videos, he says he’s “a pretty stereotypical Finn” – so he tries not to attract attention in public places. However, when shooting videos, Oikarinen gets to challenge this part of himself.

“I like making videos like this, because in them you surpass yourself.”