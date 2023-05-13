HS Helsinki | This is how Linnanmäki’s most coveted summer dune works – You can’t apply for a job, you have to earn it

31-year-old Matias Laine is the number six brake master of Linnanmäki wooden roller coaster. The number indicates the internal hierarchy of the roller coaster.

Finally!

The wind at the beginning of May is surprisingly biting. However, it does not succeed in reducing the anticipation that ripples in the air at the gate of Linnanmäki before the first amusement park day of the year.

When the gates open, we walk to the exit of the roller coaster.

“Matias LaineHey.”

The handshake is firm, as is the rest of the essence. A red Cousteau beanie warms up the end of spring in the unpredictable Saturday weather.

Laine has an exceptionally interesting profession: she is the number six brake master of the roller coaster.

Summer 2023 is Lainee’s 11th rollercoaster summer and 13th at Linnamäki.

The brake master receives a personal number when he has completed his driving license. The number decreases with years of service.

Lainei cannot become number one, however, because it is frozen Toivo “Topi” for Lipposewho retired after 37 Linnanmäki years in 2011.

“In principle, I could finish second if there are enough summers of work. Now the number is Taavilawho started as a brake master 25 years ago,” says Laine.

31-year-old Laine came to Linnanmäki to work for the first time at the age of 18. The roller coaster, built in 1951, has been maintained so well that it could easily operate for another 72 years, so in theory Lainee has the potential for anything, even number two.

Sequence number is important within the group, because according to it everyone knows their place and their responsibilities. The brakemaster with the lowest number in turn at any given time is the leader of the group.

In 2021, Linnanmäki renewed the job title of brakeman, and they became brake masters.

There are 14 brake masters this year. This is not just any job, because being a brake master is not just something you march in, you are called one.

“Yes, I remember it very well when I was asked for this job. Before that I was an equipment worker, and of course I had thought that it would be great to work as a brake master. It’s been great and it still is every day,” says Laine.

Matias Laine remembers well how the first driving lap felt without a trainer by his side.

Linnanmäki’s attraction turns 72 years old The roller coaster was opened for the first time on July 13, 1951. The construction was led by a master builder Valdemar Lebech (1884–1975) from Copenhagen’s Tivoli. The roller coaster cost 48 million marks at the time, which is about 1.5 million euros in today’s money. Brake masters are now rare on a world scale, as the vast majority of roller coasters have automatic brakes. The length of the track is 960 meters. The capacity of the roller coaster is 1,320 people per hour. The roller coaster has four trains, each with 22 seats. The height of the track is 24 meters, and the longest descent is 48 meters. Around 42,000 laps are driven during the summer season. About 800,000 passengers visit the roller coaster every year. Sources: Linnanmäki.fi, jarummestarit.fi

The first ones the brakemen were Air Force pilots by training.

Nowadays, the background can be anything. Laine works as a freelance sound engineer in the winter.

“I am in a good position in the sense that my own work makes summers possible as a brake master. In the winter, I mainly work at the Peacock theater, so I can actually be here on the hill all year round. Where would it go from here”, says Laine and laughs.

He is clearly in his dream job, and it shows in everything.

The brake master is standing in the last carriage of the train. The brakes work manually.

According to Laine, the most important characteristic of a brake master is between the ears. In addition to knowing every detail of the roller coaster, the brake master must be a responsible team player.

The best part of the job are the customers.

Laine has been involved in many children’s first roller coaster ride. It’s not always easy for a child to come on board for the first time, and the mere thought may have seemed too exciting or scary.

“After the round, despite everything, the look is completely different from before. Those are the best moments.”

Wave says that the working community of brake masters is close-knit. The roller coaster is not a job for him, but rather a way of life.

“Many times it has happened that we have met with colleagues before the start of the shift, worked for example 11 hours together and then left for something after work.”

A brakeman’s shift usually lasts exactly 11 hours. During one day, the brake master can drive up to 150 laps.

“One round takes an average of two minutes and 15 seconds. I have about 30,000 laps under my belt,” says Laine.

The length of the circuit is 960 meters, so the brake master can easily drive a hundred kilometers during the day.

Finland’s summer weather is not always the best, but the brakemen don’t care.

At least in Laine’s opinion, one of the good aspects of the job is that the work is done outside. He remembers May Day 2017 very well. It snowed then.

Wave steps into the last car of the roller coaster’s light blue train and shows how the mechanical brake works.

“The handle is pulled by hand. This is physical work.”

The top speed of the roller coaster train is 60 kilometers per hour.

The train is also equipped with a backup brake that works with compressed air.

Today, Linnamäki’s wooden roller coaster is rare even worldwide, as only a few roller coasters in use have manually operated brakes.

The charm of the wooden roller coaster does not disappear, even though the same amusement park has modern roller coasters that shine with their novelty. They are fun, but at the end of the fun ride, many return to the wooden roller coaster queue once more.

Laine thinks that the biggest reason for the roller coaster’s popularity is the associated nostalgia. The smell of tar, tickling excitement, and the brake master controlling the pace in the last carriage.

Cliquet click click click, the train clicks as it rises towards the heights. Then it’s smooth for a while, until there’s a drop that you feel in the bottom of your stomach.

Laine’s reflexes work more subtly than the eye can follow. The groundwork for competence is done in a two-week training. After that, the brake master can drive the lap alone.

Lainea has many childhood memories related to Linnanmäki. Linnanmäki always had a good atmosphere.

“That’s why I originally applied here for a summer job. For some reason, I don’t remember what it was like to ride a roller coaster for the first time as a kid. On the other hand, I do remember how the first round felt without the trainer next to me,” he says.

Then I was tense and my palms were sweating. Even today, it always tickles after winter before the first ride of the season, but for a different reason.

“Yes, it’s always waiting to be able to drive.”