HS Helsinki | This is Helsinki’s most famous courtyard – it differs from the courtyards of modern apartment buildings in almost everything

Vallila’s large courtyard, or Apinalinna, is perhaps the most successful courtyard in Finland and the perfect contrast to today’s cavernous, cramped courtyards, says architect Harri Hautajärvi.

Helsinki Vallila is known to have the largest courtyard in the Nordic countries.

Suurpiha quarter is familiarly called Apinalinna. Now he’s waving his hand in the yard Harri Ahola. He has promised to show the inner courtyard of his home to anyone who arrives

The photographer and I have come to get to know Vallila’s large courtyard quarter. In addition to Ahola, our guide is an architect with a doctorate in technology Harri Hautajärvi.

The purpose is to talk about what kind of courtyards are being built for the people of Helsinki today. Hautajärvi has a lot to say on the subject.

The former vice-chairman of the Architects’ Association Safa was involved the other year, while a group of experts published by Criticizing the development of Helsinki, even considered polemical, Whose city pamphlet called The work called for a brake on the development of densification, which, according to the authors, is already threatening the comfort of the city.

For Hautajärvi, one essential part of the city’s comfort are the courtyards designed specifically for the real needs of the residents.

Harri Ahola first moved to Apinalinna at the age of 15 in 1969.

But let’s let the resident of Apinalinna, Harri Ahola, first tell what it has been like to live in Apinalinna.

“I was a 15-year-old skloddi, and even then I went to the duno. Mutsi was looking for an apartment for us and asked me to visit the apartment for sale in Apinalinna. I said yes, yes, let’s take this, even though I didn’t know much about apartments at that point,” says Ahola.

The 42.5 square meter apartment had one room, a kitchen and an alcove. The year was 1969.

The courtyard is a green oasis in the summer.

Back then, there were a lot of children running around in the block yard, and at one point there were even three kindergartens in the block. Ahola recalls hearing that the name Apinalinna also came from the fact that sometimes even hundreds of children lived in the courtyard.

“I’ve heard a theory that the children in the neighboring block were a little excited about the fact that the monkey castle even has cast iron gates so that the monkeys can’t escape,” he says.

Ahola moved away after growing up and started a family. In 2011, he moved back to the same apartment where he lived as a young boy with his mother.

“And I wouldn’t move away.”

In the block according to Ahola’s estimate, there were at most more than a thousand inhabitants. Today, there are only about a third of them.

Only some of the apartments in the block yard are owner-occupied apartments. A part is owned by the rental housing company Kojamo.

More than 50 percent of owner-occupied apartments are also investment apartments. It upsets Ahola.

“It’s a bad thing, you can’t get anywhere. Investors are not always interested in taking care of houses in the same way as owner-occupiers.”

There are two housing associations around the courtyard.

On the other hand, residents who move to Apinalinna for rent receive praise from Ahola.

“Yes, it’s probably true that certain types of people want to move here, and it also increases the sense of community.”

Among other things, apple trees grow in the yard. Everyone gets to eat their harvest. The big spruce in the yard is also shared property. At Christmas, lights are hung on it.

Vallilan Suurkortteli is, according to architect Hautajärvi, an example of successful urban planning and communal courtyard.

The scale is human, the sun gets to shine and the closed yard is not the noise of the traffic but the singing of the birds. There is a lot of vegetation – some of it is a little wild, which makes the yard even more pleasant – and trees can be seen from the apartments in the courtyard.

Architect, Doctor of Technology Harri Hautajärvi considers Vallila’s block yard as a successful entity, from which lessons could be learned even in current urban planning and construction.

“Studies have also found that those very things promote living health and well-being. This block yard is still the best example. There is natural diversity and thus also beneficial microbes,” says Hautajärvi.

For example, according to Hautajärvi, similar block yards have been built in Denmark.

We move on With Hautajärvi, from the idyllic Vallila to Kalasatama to see examples of what today’s block yards are often like.

The first destination is the block yard bounded by Työpajankatu, Vanhan Talvitie and Tukkutorinkuja.

The block yard bordered by residential buildings is built on top of a concrete deck. It has a few benches and low plantings in two places. You can never get decent plantings on top of concrete decks, let alone trees, and here, too, there is typically plastic grass, says Hautajärvi.

The block yard at the corner of Tukkutorikuja and Vanhan Talvitie is cramped and dim. The picture shows two semi-circular areas, the lower one is artificial grass, the upper one is real grass.

“This is a bad and inhumane living environment. Tall buildings have been built around the small, shaft-like concrete yard, one of which is 16 stories high,” he says.

“In front of the windows are the balconies of the opposite house. People live like they are in aquariums, and since the residents of course want privacy, very little light gets into the homes.”

Hautajärvi is particularly saddened by the fact that in many new areas in Finland, parking lots are built under a concrete cover.

“That’s what has been done here as well. The starting point is cars, and a small block yard is then built on top of it. The solution is expensive and in no way sustainable. Increasing stormwater can also become a problem.”

We’re going one more in the courtyard, which is also located in Kalasatama. In one corner of the yard is the kindergarten’s outdoor play area.

“This view could be from Hong Kong instead of Helsinki,” says Hautajärvi.

The small yard of the daycare center is covered with concrete slabs and rubber gravel. Green is not visible.

Päiväkoti Pikkutylli yard in Kalasatama.

The courtyard of Sörnäintenlaituri 5 in Kalasatama, like other courtyards in the area, is built on a concrete deck.

What worries Hautajärvi the most is that people’s housing health is left at the feet of too compact and efficient construction.

“Helsinki’s problem is that the city is trying to attract a huge number of migrants, for whom cramped areas are being built, compromising the quality of the living environment. There is plenty of space in the rest of the capital region. Why the hell should everyone move to Helsinki if the end result is this?”

Helsinki the rationality of compaction is often justified by both economics and climate.

In economics, for example, because in urban economics it is believed that a compact city produces encounters, which eventually also become innovations and other common good. In the climate, for example, because in a dense city, more and more people can access the public transport service.

However, Hautajärvi is not the only one who sees that the pursuit of quantity has already overtaken quality in compaction.

A professor of urban geography recently came to a similar conclusion Mari Vaattovaara and the former system manager and statistics expert of the City of Helsinki, already retired Pekka Vuori. On Thursday, the report made by the duo was announced Changes in housing construction in the capital region and Tampere in 2015–2021.

According to the report, a record 110,000 apartments were built in the capital region and Tampere between 2015 and 2021, which was 43 percent of the number of apartments completed in the entire country. Annual production was almost double compared to the period 2000–2009.

“Well, at least that means that the scale of urban construction is changing significantly. In classic studies, the human scale is an important factor in creating comfort and safety in the city,” Vaattovaara stated in an interview with HS.