Rudolf von Gross started selling porn on Pengerkatu and was always targeted by the authorities. The movement became a small but long-lived erotic empire and part of urban culture.

When Jyri von Gross escaped from the army in 1987, he went to work where it was most natural, i.e. his father’s trade.

That business was Sex Shop Finland, located on Pengerkatu in Kallio. Porn, sex equipment and clothing were sold there.