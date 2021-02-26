HS Helsinki This crumpled carcass is the cheapest car in Helsinki – Owner: “Usually it is a good selling point when you put the cheapest price”

The cheapest car in Helsinki is the 1988 Mitsubishi Pajero. The catch price for it was 140 euros. “Usually it’s a good selling point when you put the cheapest price.”

Helsinki Until Thursday, an old model -88 Mitsubishi Pajero stood on a buckwheat swamp.

Online car website according to him, it was the cheapest car in Helsinki and the Helsinki metropolitan area. On Thursday, February 25, the catch price for the car was 140 euros.

That car has spent at least the last five years standing in the yard. Despite its shabby appearance, the car has not been a pointless game.

“It was bought because of the engine,” says the car salesman Jussi Forss.

The old Mitsubishi had crashed so that its beak had flattened. Its engine was still usable.

The engine was transferred to another similar car that has been used for snow plowing, among other things.

Although It is impossible to revive Helsinki’s cheapest car for driving, but there has still been a demand for it.

“Usually it’s a good selling point when you put in the cheapest price,” says Forss.

According to him, the car became more inquiries.

“A few bad Finnish-speaking guys asked after the engine and gearbox.”

However, they were disappointed as both parts had already been taken out of the car.

Eventually, however, the buyer and the car found each other on Thursday, February 25th.

Old Pajero is now continuing his journey to Mäntsälä. There, it hands over usable parts to yet another similar car.­

What people interested in the old Mitsubishi Pajero?

Forss says many repairers or hobbyists buy a scrap car because of its usable parts. Forss itself has a longer experience in repairing cars and selling parts.

“Those who buy a Pajero-type car might buy two similar ones. In other words, in addition to the used car, there is one spare car. ”

According to Forss, some online advertisements may sell three similar car discs.

The car is suitable for a wide range of parts. The most sought after parts are the engine, gearbox and tires.

Helsinki the cheapest car will now continue its journey to Mäntsälä. There, spare parts are taken for another Mitsubishi Pajero.

With a refurbished Mitsubishi over the age of 30, you can drive where newer cars are. In addition, it may have use especially in these weather conditions.

“Faijahan sometimes joked while working in the city center in the winter that you can’t even get there without four-wheel drive,” Forss says.