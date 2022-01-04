HS Helsinki They record “nothing”: For more than a century, a group of selected photographers have moved around Helsinki, with everyday shots depicting the change of the city.

A number of selected photographers have been documenting Helsinki’s everyday life and city dwellers in wonderful collections since Signe Brander for about 115 years. What exactly is it about?

“I go camera always included. Topics are often insignificant from today’s perspective, ones that no one pays attention to. Only time will tell the value of the images, ”says the photographer Sakari Kiuru.

“The current documentation is really interesting. Through experience, you learn what is valued in the future. ”