HS Helsinki | They forgot to install a lock on the door of the disabled toilet of Hakaniemi shopping hall

When Kaupunkitilat became aware of the matter, a locksmith was directly ordered to fix the problem.

Hakaniemi the disabled toilet of the recently renovated shopping hall is missing a lock. When you visit Invavessa, you have to be excited to see if the door will open in the middle of everything.

After a five-year renovation, the basic functions of the shopping center were exhausted, this rather essential thing, which caused astonishment on Thursday on Twitter.

On Twitter, people ask if the city of Helsinki thinks that people with disabilities do not have a need or right to privacy.

The conversation starter points out that almost all disabled toilet users do not have an assistant with them who would make sure the door stays closed during the transaction.

The operation of Hakaniemi’s shopping hall is managed by Kaupunktilat oy. Communication manager for urban facilities Salla Salo says that it is a nasty design error.

When Kaupunkitilat became aware of the matter, a locksmith was directly ordered to fix the problem.

“It is good that the matter came to light now at the latest. The situation will be rectified as soon as possible”, says Salo.

How can such an error happen?

Salo himself doesn’t understand that. He says that the other toilets in the hall have payment machines, which you can use to enter the premises. There are separate booths inside the other Restrooms, so getting to their handwashing facilities is not a problem.

There has been a design error with disabled toilets, because the entrance has inadvertently been implemented in the same way as in other toilets.

“We haven’t thought about the fact that then you are directly in the space where a person does business,” says Salo.

The renovated shopping center opened its doors to customers on April 27, so the toilet has had time to function without a lock for more than two weeks.