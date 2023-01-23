HS Helsinki | These ten places were most traveled by taxi last year

The most popular destination for taxi trips did not surprise either locally or nationally.

When a person from the capital region jumps into a taxi, the destination is usually an airport or train station, a hospital or a night club.

According to the order data for last year’s trips by taxi agency 02 Taksi, the most popular destination was Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, both locally and nationwide.

“The pattern is the same in all cities. Train stations in particular are really popular, but certain bars and restaurants also make it onto the lists,” says the company’s operational director Petteri Niemi.

Of course, taxis can be ordered on many routes, so 02 Taksi’s statistics are not the whole truth about the entire taxi market.

The 10 most popular destinations for taxi orders in the capital region in 2022 1.Helsinki-Vantaa Airport 2. Helsinki Central Station 3. West Terminal 4. Meilahti Hospital 5.Pasila station 6. Sokos Hotel Vantaa 7. Tikkurila station 8. Kamppi shopping center 9.Malmi Hospital 10. Restaurant Kaarle XII Source: 02 Taxi

In the capital region the sixth most popular destination was Sokos Hotel Vantaa, where 02 Taksi traveled 620 times last year. Among the party crowd, the legendary Hotel Vantaa is mentioned for example, in the lyrics of the Teflon Brothers’ song Seksikkä jajä: ”Hard currency in Hotel Vantaa. I’m in front of the counter in a tribal dress“.

The tenth most popular destination for a taxi trip last year was the night club Kaarle XII. More than 500 trips were made by 02 Taksi cars to the restaurant, which is popular with lawyers, bankers and consultants.

The change compared to 2021 is big, because then not a single restaurant reached the list of the ten most popular destinations. As recently as the second year, four hospitals were found on the list, but last year the number dropped to two.

According to Niemi, the most popular reasons for using a taxi are that, in addition to going on a trip, you are not in good driving condition for one reason or another. Most people go to hospitals in the morning and early afternoon, while restaurant tours employ drivers on weekend nights.

02 Taxi is a moderately large player in the capital region, and according to Nieme’s estimate, there are around 2,000–2,500 taxis in traffic in the area.

“We have more than 7,000 cars throughout the country. Two-thirds of the taxis in Finland can be found at 02 Taksi”.

Kamppi shopping center is the eighth most popular destination. Niemi estimates that the reason is that many long-distance buses leave from Kampi.

“Of course, you can’t directly determine whether people are going to the Kamppi shopping center or by bus from there,” he reflects.

Cape according to, taxi user groups are difficult to assess, as they are determined more by the need for use than, for example, by age group or socio-economic background. However, according to him, the use of taxis has changed for one group.

“The use of taxis related to work has decreased, because more meetings are held at a distance and less people travel to them by taxi,” says Niemi.

In general, the number of taxis has recovered from the deepest pits of the corona pandemic. For example, Helsinki-Vantaa was traveled more than 16,000 times last year, which is almost two and a half times more than in 2021. However, taxi traffic has not fully recovered.

“According to Nordea’s consumption meter, taxi trips are currently still 20 percent less than in 2019. However, the same phenomenon can also be seen in public transport. Maybe it tells to some extent that the movement of people has decreased”, says Niemi.

Nationally, the same statistic looked like this:

The 10 most popular destinations for taxi orders nationwide in 2022 1. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport 2. Turku main railway station 3. Tampere railway station 4. Helsinki Central Station 5. Kupitta’s station 6. Port of Turku 7. Oulu Airport 8. Seinäjoki travel center 9. Hämeenlinna railway station 10. Meilahti Hospital Source: 02 Taxi

