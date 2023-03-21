HS Helsinki | There will be palm trees in Espa

100 dwarf palm trees and 50 date trees that look like palm trees are coming in pots for the decommissioned lanes of the esplanades. The palm trees left Esplanadi Park in the 1920s.

Helsinki On the Esplanade, next summer you can admire the palm trees after a long break. The last time there were palm trees around Espa was reportedly in 1917.

The city of Helsinki will close one lane on both Etelä and Pohjoisesplanadi on a trial basis starting next summer. When the lanes go out of use, the Esplanade will have a new lounge area.

There will be plenty of potted plants, such as palm trees, on the decommissioned lanes.

“There will be 100 dwarf palm trees in pots among the summer flowers on the esplanades. There will also be a total of 50 large and small date trees in the area, which look like palm trees,” says the landscape architect Fairy tale Niemelä-Prittinen design and consulting company from WSP.

Niemelä-Prittinen participated in the green design of the Esplanadi pedestrian street experiment.

“Palms and date trees are ordered separately from abroad, they are not grown here like other summer flowers in Helsinki.”

The experiment of removing the driving lanes on the esplanades will last until autumn 2024. Seasonal plants are changed during the experiment.

“The goal is for the plants to be in place on the Esplanade on Helsinki Day on June 12. Along with summer flowers, palm trees and date trees are replaced with new plants at the turn of September and October. If possible, the Palms will be moved to the city garden for the winter. We will probably have to look for additional investment places due to the large number,” says Niemelä-Prittinen.

Read more: Harassing motorists on the Esplanade seems to be a mistake that is still being cried over

Palm trees will make a return to Espa’s surroundings next summer after a break of more than a hundred years.

At the beginning of the 20th century, palm trees were brought to the Esplanadi park during the summer to entertain the townspeople relaxing in the park. At that time, the Palms were in the Helsinki winter garden during the winter season.

“You can see from the pictures from the beginning of the 20th century that the Esplanade had exotic plants. For example, there were cacti, succulents and palm trees next to the statue of Runeberg. At the beginning of the 20th century, Esplanadi Park was a trend-setter in green planning,” says Niemelä-Prittinen.

“The arrival of palm trees and other exotic plants in the Esplanadi park may have been influenced by the fact that at that time the city gardener of Helsinki Svante Olsson (1856–1941) wanted to bring touches from abroad to green planning.”

JL Runeberg’s statue was surrounded by palm trees. Photo taken between 1910 and 1919. Photo: Ragnar Nyberg / Helsinki City Museum

According to Niemelä-Prittinen, palm trees were probably brought to the Esplanadi park until the 1920s.

“The palm trees were used in the park for several years and they grew big. The last time there were palm trees in Espa Park was reportedly in 1917.”

In the 1920s, however, Palmut was allowed to leave the park.

“After the First World War, Helsinki had to give up its parks for vegetable cultivation. Maintenance of Esplanadi park and other parks suffered because of this,” says Niemelä-Prittinen.

The palm trees were also given up because there was no money to care for the plants.

“Starting in the 1920s, Palms were also perceived as un-Finnish, when modernism came to park planning”.

Read more: This is how Helsinki wants to use Espa’s closed lanes

Later again more money was available for park maintenance, but the palm trees were not returned to Espa Park.

“There have been no plans to return the Palms to Espa’s surroundings permanently. During the two-year experiment, guidelines will be sought for the future cityscape of the South and North Esplanade. We have hoped for a lot of greenery on the street,” says Niemelä-Prittinen.

“I could see that pot plantings with spherical small trees and palm trees fit well in a historically valuable area.”

The esplanades will be experimentally converted to one lane from spring 2023 to autumn 2024.

It is an experiment aimed at improving the walking conditions in the core of Helsinki, which includes, in addition to the new traffic arrangements at the Esplanade, other temporary changes in the core.

Palm trees in Esplanadi park. The picture was taken between 1910 and 1919. Photo: Eric Sundström / Helsinki City Museum