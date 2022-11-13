HS Helsinki | There were eight of them: A special British group arrived in war-torn Helsinki with a mission

Briton Anthony Gilkison gathered a group of volunteers to put out the fires caused by the Winter War bombings. Things did not go as planned in Finland.

In November On the 30th of 1939, bombers appeared over Finnish cities and the Red Army crossed the border. The Soviet Union had invaded Finland.

The fight of a small country against a giant in the winter war aroused the world’s sympathy. Money was collected for Finland in different parts of the world, and many young men decided to volunteer to fight in the cold North.

One of the most extraordinary volunteer groups came from Britain. There were eight men, and they did not come to fight but to put out fires.

The Winter War on ignition Anthony Gilkison was 26 years old. He had studied filmmaking and was also an active volunteer firefighter.

The young film director saw the Soviet Union’s invasion of Finland as a great injustice, but he opposed violence. The reason was that all of Gilkison’s male relatives who participated in the First World War had fallen at the front.

His own father was also buried on the battlefield.

Gilkison got the idea to help Finland peacefully, as a volunteer firefighter. He founded the London Fire Volunteers group, which began to raise money, equipment and volunteers.

“We were able to quickly collect a moderate amount of equipment. We carried out the collection by talking, pressuring and blackmailing,” Gilkison told Ilta-Sanomie in an interview in November 1979.

The destruction of the first bombings of the Winter War in Helsinki.

Finland Fund – donated 25,000 pounds to the Helsinki fire department, which is equivalent to 2.4 million euros today. 400 men applied to become volunteer firefighters, of which eight were selected for the trip.

“Yes, the background was that by going to Finland you avoided frontline service. The foreign humanitarian mission was also supported by the Kingdom, so it’s no wonder that so many applied,” says the curator of the Fire Museum Jari Auvinen.

The fire chief of the London Fire Department was chosen as the leader of the group A.F. Locke, who was the only professional in the group. Others had a background in the London Free Fire Brigade.

Locke was admitted to the group most obviously at the request of the British administration. British cities had not yet experienced the bombing devastation caused by modern warfare, and Locke was given the task of getting to know them in Helsinki.

He took a film camera with him.

Intendant of the fire museum, Jari Auvinen. The museum is located at Erottaja’s main fire station in Helsinki.

Voluntary the fire brigade arrived by ship at the port of Turku on March 12, 1940, i.e. just one day before the end of the winter war. Therefore, the British did not have time to participate in their intended task, i.e. extinguishing the fires caused by the bombing.

On top of that, one of the Brits injured his leg shortly after arriving in Finland, and was sent home. The team shrunk to seven people.

Although the war was over, jobs were found for British volunteers. Hankoniemi had to be leased to the Soviet Union, so it had to be emptied of its inhabitants. The British were sent on evacuation missions.

However, the situation for the volunteers soon turned into trouble, as Germany occupied Denmark and Norway in April 1940. The British were about to be besieged by the enemy.

British firefighter Philip Cory recalled laterthat after Germany invaded the Nordic countries, Swedish volunteers left for their homeland with trucks, and suddenly there was a shortage of transport equipment.

The British decided to convert the Hanko fire department’s fire trucks into trucks. The firefighters from Hanko protested, but in vain.

“We removed the bodies and equipment of the cars during the night and presented the result to the horrified firefighters in the morning. It was a time when I was glad that I didn’t understand Finnish.”

For Gilkison, the evacuation of Hanko marked a turning point in his life. He ended up in Turku during the evacuation of Hanko, where he met a Finnish woman, Brit.

A wartime friendship eventually turned into love. After the war, Brita became the wife of Anthony Gilkison, and Brita moved to Britain.

Anthony Gilkison photographed in 1977. The dark-blooded, moustached Gilkison looked exotic to Finns. So he got the nickname “Prince of Siam”.

When the people of Hanko had been evacuated, the British volunteers were stationed at Erottaja’s main fire station in Helsinki.

According to Auvinen, the British were supplementary men placed at the fire department, and their first task was to teach the Finns how to use English firefighting equipment.

Later, they put out fires in the capital and also worked in an ambulance.

“The work was often enough for several days without rest,” Gilkison told Ilta-Sanomie in an interview.

“My entire vocabulary of the Finnish language also comes from this time as a firefighter: 12 words, none of which can be used in public.”

In total, the British were involved in putting out 40 fires, one of which Philip Cory fondly remembered in particular. Each man received a kilo of chocolate as a thank you for the extinguishing work at the Fazer confectionery factory.

British was accommodated in the gym of the fire station together with the Finnish firefighters evacuated from Viipur.

“The British slept in silky nightgowns, which was amazing for the Finns,” says Auvinen.

Living together went well, but there was a disagreement about whether to sleep in the hall with the window open or closed. The British longed for fresh air, the Finns for warmth.

“At night, one of us crept quietly to open the window and we got a moment of fresh air. Then a Finn grumbled and went to shut the window,” Philip Cory recalled.

British Volunteers sleeve badge. The letters stand for “London Fire Volunteers”.

Helsinki In addition to the British firefighters, the fire department was reinforced by an entire extinguishing unit, which included a fire truck, a hose truck and a towed motor sprayer.

The fire truck was a Bedford brand, and it represented the best firefighting equipment of its time.

The car was specially equipped to extinguish fires caused by incendiary bombs. The pump of the car christened “London Jenny” was able to pump 1,500 liters of water into the fire per minute.

According to Auvinen, the Bedford was in use at the Helsinki fire department until the turn of the 1950s and 1960s.

“The car was sold in 1962 and I don’t know if it still exists. The fire museum’s collections contain loose equipment from the car.”

The towed Coventry Climax engine sprayer donated by the British is kept in the heritage hall of the Fire Museum.

May 1940 brought even greater problems for the British as Germany invaded the Netherlands, Belgium and France. After its victories, Germany controlled half of Europe and its seas and airspace.

The return route to the island kingdom was cut off.

However, the British army was still fighting in Narvik, northern Norway, which provided a momentary opportunity to escape.

A. F. Locke had documented the bomb damage in Helsinki with his film camera, and apparently the intelligence he had acquired had to be analyzed. At the beginning of June, he traveled to Northern Norway and at that point boarded a ship of the British fleet, which was already withdrawing.

There were only a few months left for the massive bombing of British cities.

Other the British stayed in Helsinki. However, they had to leave fire and rescue work due to German pressure in the fall of 1940.

Anthony Gilkinson told Ilta-Sanom about an incident where the British had been putting out a large shipyard fire in Helsinki.

“There were pictures of it in the next day’s newspapers, and we English got busy in one of the pictures. The picture was noticed by the German ambassador in Helsinki, who immediately intervened.”

The reason for the Germans’ attention was the British flag on the British fire helmets. The German ambassador hoped that the British would not play such a prominent role in Finland.

The Finns wanted to maintain good relations with the Germans, so the volunteers were transferred to civilian jobs, mainly as English language teachers.

When the Continuation War broke out, the British found themselves in an even more difficult position. Finland now fought as an ally of Britain’s enemy, Nazi Germany.

Although Finland and Britain were not officially at war with each other, the situation was problematic for the Finns: Germany did not look favorably on British volunteers in the capital of its ally.

British volunteers photographed in March 1940 in Helsinki on Kaisaniemkatu. Anthony Gilkison is the mustachioed man behind the crowd. There are apparently also a couple of Finns who hosted guests in the picture.

The Finnish authorities realized that if war broke out between Finland and Britain, the firefighters would have to be interned, i.e. practically imprisoned. That would not have been fair to the men who came to help Finland.

The best solution was to get rid of the British.

In July 1941, the volunteers were ordered to leave Finland within 12 hours. In practice, the only place of escape was neutral Sweden, and that’s where the firefighters also headed.

Finland rewarded Anthony Gilkison for assembling a group of volunteers with a medal of merit, which was sent in the post after him. The postal package did not immediately reach the recipient, and that had its consequences.

