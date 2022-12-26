HS Helsinki | There was a trendy bar in the center of Helsinki where you could buy booze for panties – in the beginning of the 2000s, the “crazy years” in nightlife started

When the “baby boomers” born in the early 1980s came of age, a new era began in Helsinki’s nightlife.

Den Kungliga Klubben was a typical restaurant of its time. It lived for a short time but burned with a bright flame. “Kunkku” was opened in the former premises of the Mikado nightclub on Mannerheimintie in August 2006.

The opening lasted three days. The line of guests wound in both directions of Mannerheimintie for more than a hundred meters, and the drinks were free for the first two hours.