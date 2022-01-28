HS Helsinki There was a touching encounter on the icy road when the truck looked at the horse in an exceptional way

The equestrian therapist instructs motorists to slow down if a horse and rider are seen on the road. On Thursday, the matter was handled particularly well in Helsinki.

Are you ever encountered while driving a horse on the road? Do you know how to act in this situation?

There was a model meeting in Helsinki’s Tuomarinkylä on Thursday, where the parties involved a truck driver, Sofiahorse and riding therapist Sonja Hartikainen.

Hartikainen and the horse had decided to run through Tuomarinkyläntie. However, the road was slippery from the ice, so progress was cautious.

I was met by a truck that slowed down a good distance away.

“The driver probably noticed that I was coming quite cautiously. He stopped the car for a long distance and opened the door, ”says Hartikainen.

Sofia wanted a curious and brave horse to go greet the drivers.

Sofia is an 11-year-old mare, a former trotting horse, currently doing therapy work.

“It was a few words. The driver then gave in his company’s reflectors. When he left, he said that he would wait for the time to pass before starting the car, ”Hartikainen says with delight.

This was a truck from Tuusula’s Kuljetus Arto Järvimäki Oy.

Hartikainen according to the truck driver acted exemplary in the situation. The driver took care of the horse and the rider and thought about everyone’s safety.

“It’s always a wish that the car will keep quiet. It is thoughtful for the motorist to read the rider and the horse. Many times it can also be the case that a rider shows a motorist to stop with his hand, ”says Hartikainen.

Do not skip the horse nearby.

“A horse can get scared and jump in some direction,” Hartikainen says.

In the village of Tuomarinkylä operates several riding schools and stables. Therefore, according to Hartikainen, there are also riders of different ages and levels.

A large proportion of riders use mainly roads intended for horses and do not ride on the highways.

“There are many kinds of goers. Attention is important so that there are no dangerous situations, ”says Hartikainen.