HS Helsinki There is only one official toboggan run in Helsinki because the city avoids risks – Tukes’ chief inspector wonders the solution

The maintenance of official toboggan runs involves responsibilities that the City of Helsinki is not prepared to take on. Currently, the city only holds one official toboggan run.

Sledding and its security responsibilities are talked about in Helsinki when it’s Sunday the child was left under adult sledgers On the hill of Malminkartano.

Park manager Pekka Enblom told HS previouslythat, as a rule, the city line has been to leave the hills used for sledding so that the city is not considered a service provider.

“Yes, it wonders why there are no more official hills in Helsinki,” says the Inspector General. Hannu Väärälä From the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency in Tukes.

According to him, the Tukes line is to encourage cities to maintain official toboggan runs.

Väärälä says that in Tampere, for example, there are several official hills. Helsinki, on the other hand, has only one official toboggan run, located in Paloheinä.

The City of Helsinki reassesses the safety of many outdoor venues following the 2015 fatal accident at Herttoniemi Jump Hill. A teenage girl was killed after landing on a hill tuned to a steel wire. The purpose of the wire was to prevent unauthorized use of the hill.

Two people in charge of the hill jumping club and three employees of the City of Helsinki the man was fined. The offense was the death penalty.

Since the accident, the city has been cautious. Helsinki, for example, banned the freezing of Pirunkallio’s popular ice climbing site last year, according to HS talk.

The reason for this was that the city did not want to take the risk of an occasional passer-by going to climb on their own to an icefall and have an accident.

Caution also extends to the toboggan run. In Malminkartano, the lighting on the hill was completely switched off when the official sled hill status disappeared. Still sledding on the hill, now without lights.

Wrong According to Tukes, it does not consider only one factor, such as lights, when assessing whether or not it is a maintained service. The whole is decisive.

“It’s mainly up to the service provider to make the decision whether or not to provide the service.”

An official toboggan run, such as Paloheine Hill, must meet certain safety requirements. In the maintenance, care must be taken to ensure that the sledding hill is in principle safe so that there is not even a motorway below. There must also be no risk of collision with trees or other obstacles.

There must be clear routes for skiers and climbers so that they do not collide.

The service provider must be aware of the condition of the hill and that there are no jumps or bumps on the hill.

If conditions change, the condition of the official toboggan run must be checked. For example, a change in conditions can mean the melting or freezing of a hill.

Väärälä says that it is the responsibility of the service provider himself to assess how often the safety of the hill is checked.

The city must also draw up a safety document from the hill. In the case of a small hill, it is not necessary to draw up a document if its risks can be assessed as low.

According to Väärälä, the bureaucracy and safety requirements related to the toboggan run are no worse than on ski slopes or skating rinks.

Sometimes the lights are off on Paloheina’s official sled hill. Head of Unit Petri Angelvuo Helsinki’s outdoor services say that the lights are on the hill, depending on whether the hill can be considered safe or not.

The same goes for the fitness ladder.

“There is no winter maintenance on the fitness stairs in Paloheinä, so we have taken the lights out of them. In addition, we have placed the gates at both ends, allowing it to visually convey to the user that the stairs are closed. ”

If the stairs slipped in the snow seemed open, for example due to lighting, the city would be liable if someone had an accident on the stairs.