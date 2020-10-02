HS Helsinki There is an apartment building in Alppiharju, where it was agreed that everyone would say “hello” in the staircase – the decision came and a tolerant idyll was born in the 100-year-old house

At the turn of the millennium, the old factory building was converted into a residential building on Aleksis Kivi Street. To celebrate the centenary of the house, the housing association changed its name, organized an exhibition, and donated tens of pounds of cat litter.

When the first resident moved to an old factory building on Aleksis Kivi Street in 2001, the door went tight. Real estate agents were raving about introducing newly completed homes, and eventually the resident had to tape a patch to his door: “Here we already live.”

However, the building at Aleksis Kivi Street 52–54 had seen a lot even before that note.

Equally One hundred years ago, the cardboard factory Oy PJ Bögelund Kartongfabrik Ab got a handsome new factory on Fredriksper Street. The complex was designed by an architect WJ Palmqvist.

The board mill did not linger on Fredriksper Street for very long. In May 1920, the company published an advertisement in Helsingin Sanomat: “Factory buildings for sale.”

The factory buildings were advertised in Helsingin Sanomat on May 20, 1920.­

The factory was moving to another location, so the site and “modern three-story factory buildings” five minutes from the Vallila switch were looking for a new owner. According to the announcement, the foundations for the fourth floor were found in the building, and the gas, electricity, heat and water pipes as well as the ventilation system were in accordance with the latest methods.

Among other amenities, the property had a car shed for up to three cars with central heating.

Next by the beginning of the decade, many things were already different. Fredriksper Street had become first Fredriksberginkatu and then Aleksis Kivi Street. Oy Masalin & Co Ab, later Mako oy, kept its factory on the renamed street.

The factory, which manufactures fire trucks and other fire-fighting equipment, left Aleksis Kivi Street decades ago, but its traces are still visible in the house.

The house, which served as the home of many companies, was renovated at the turn of the millennium. Additional floors were built over the low-rise factory building, and a total of about a hundred homes were built. Jari Häkkänen the planned renovation and extension were completed in 2001.

In February 2000, construction work was still in progress.­

Housing company current chairman Jaakko Nors and his wives struck their eyes at the house in the early stages of the renovation. When the apartments appeared for free sale, Norsit immediately contacted the broker.

Now they have lived in the house for almost 20 years. Over the years, Nors has learned to love his home.

“Here’s such a wonderful history, and this is a terribly nice house to live in,” Nors describes.

An amusement committee and even its own magazine were established for the housing company right from the start. The name of the magazine was Pumpputehtaan Sanomat, which respects history. It was clear that more than just walls would be shared in this house.

“That’s when we decided with the first residents that this is a house where everyone says hello in the stairwell.”

The decision has kept. The board of the housing association, together with other residents, strives to maintain a good and communal atmosphere, for example at various resident events.

A sign ordered in honor of the centenary celebrates the history of the house at the gate.­

This in the house has been a special cause to celebrate, after all, the building is already a hundred years old. In honor of the anniversary year, a sign was acquired above the gate: “Pumpputehdas 1920” and the name of the housing company was changed to As. oy Helsingin Pumpputehdas. At the centenary celebrations, a photo and map exhibition was on display in the yard.

On the holiday, however, the wind threatened to rip off the exhibition stands. Cat litter was invented as a solution. The sandbags tied to the legs of the racks kept the racks upright.

After the show, the Housing Company then had 80 kilos of cat litter. The housing association rarely needs cat litter so that it was decided to donate the sacks to the Helsinki Animal Welfare Association. The reception was embarrassedly happy, Nors describes.

The bar decorating the courtyard was named Lord’s Tooth in the aftermath of the 2006 Eurovision victory.­

One The unifying factor for the residents of the pump factory is the interest in history. In order for as many people as possible to hear about the past of their dwelling house, President Nors collected information and reports on the phases of the house.

A lot of coincidences worth the story were found. For example, during the construction phase, neighboring companies were asked if they would like the rugged fence separating the houses to be replaced with a slightly lighter one.

“The neighboring company became a strict no and it was found that from there, however, those cloud burners crawled into their yards. That this set off, ”Nors laughs.

Concerns about clumsy neighbors proved futile. Actually, there are more climbers on the Pump Factory side, as the house’s festivities and work also attract neighbors to the site.