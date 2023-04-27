HS Helsinki | There is a workplace in the middle of Helsinki that outsiders think is a museum – Soon it won’t be there anymore

In the maintenance hall in the middle of Helsinki, they turn, wash, clean, dine, rest and sauna.

“We let’s get out of here, then we won’t be seen for a while,” the tram driver Jouni Lehtonen says.

There is a lunch hour in the drivers’ break area in the Töölö tram hall on Mannerheimintie. Lehtonen points to the fact that soon the coaches will spread around the city on their lines.

The break room has the usual equipment: a large flat-screen TV, a refrigerator, a water dispenser and a coffee machine, next to which the coffee cashier has placed a prohibition sign: don’t take if you don’t pay!

Drivers at lunchtime in the break room of the Töölö hall. The social facilities with showers and saunas are on the upper floor of the hall.

The patterns are familiar from most workplaces. We note: from workplaces. Namely, once, when Helsingin Kaupunkiliikenne oy (formerly HKL) organized an open day in the hall, some visitors thought they had come to the museum.

Then the foreman by Ari Backman had to become a guide: “They were surprised that the ‘museum’ is so big. This doesn’t look big from the outside. I then told you that yes, this is quite a job.”

The Ratikkamuseo is next door, in a hall completed in 1900 at Töölönkatu 51. The maintenance halls, which were completed between 1913 and 1918 and are still in original use, are located along Mannerheimintie at street number 74. All of Töölön’s halls were built by an architect who influenced many valuable buildings in Helsinki’s cityscape Selim A. Lindqvist (1867–1939) according to plans.

Financiers and tram drivers and tram number 4 in Töölö’s tram halls in the 1920s.

I’m working The trolleybus halls are those places in Helsinki that thousands and thousands of people pass by, but which few have been able to see inside.

So let’s go inside. Work is done in the maintenance hall 24 hours a day, usually in the evenings, at night and on weekends, so that as many wagons as possible are in traffic when the passengers are.

See also Director Diederik van Rooijen: 'You have to remain curious all the time' The hall is bigger than it looks from the outside. On the left are second-class carriages and on the right are third-class carriages.

Foreman Ari Backman has worked in Töölö’s maintenance hall since 2014. On the right, the exterior paneling of the Brändö wheelbarrow.

Sporakoff restaurant trolley on break.

The service hall can accommodate a maximum of 31 wagons. This time there are half a dozen cars there: the first series of the 1970s, the second series of 1985 and the newest, low-floor triple series carriages. The stable also houses the famous Brändö trolley from 1917 and the red Spårakoff restaurant trolley.

“That’s Santa’s wagon. It should be there in the museum, but unfortunately it doesn’t fit there,” says Ari Backman, nodding in Brändö’s direction.

Carriage cleaner Soile Jästerberg says that instead of chewing gum, you can now collect snuff, medicine packages and injection needles from the carriages.

Injection needles found in trolleys are collected in a safety box.

The driver rings the bell as a warning when driving the carriage into the hall. Otherwise, the hall is quiet at noon. Carriage cleaner Soile Jästerberg arrives for the break with lunch packages.

“Where are all the gimmicks?” he marvels at the emptiness of the hall.

“Kikat is in town,” Backman replies.

Giggles?

It is said that the jacks are maintenance personnel who, as the saying goes, come up with ways to, for example, lift a wagon that has derailed. On Tuesday, a large part of the gimmicks were in lifting training at the halls of Koskela together with the rescue service.

Soile Jästerberg started as a tram driver in 1990, but changed his job description to a cleaner in 1998. Combining the drivers’ working hours with the daily lives of small children proved to be impossible.

The sand is hauled into the wagons using traditional methods.

There is about 15–18 kilos of sand in the bag.

Decades ago, people used to go around cleaning the rails with scratch trains. Nowadays, to prevent slippage, sand is spread from a tank under the bench onto the tracks.

What can be found in the cart when cleaning?

“I don’t tear down as much as before. It has changed to snuff. Or the cans are hidden under the benches so they can’t be found,” says Jästerberg.

In addition to snuff and takeaway food packages, the trolleys also contain medicine packages and injection needles that are dangerous for the cleaner. From the garbage, Jästerberg is often able to read what has been going on in the city. For example, sample products distributed near Helsinki Central Station leave a mark on the trolley.

“Then you can see from the trash that aha, there was a distribution today.”

Triple series mounted under the wagon Brother Pekka Järvinen turn the wheel of the cart. It is done on wheels after about every 20,000-30,000 kilometers. The washing interval is shorter, 4,000 kilometers, which, according to Backman, means about a month in time.

You can get under the trolley in the hall.

Hermansson, a welder, worked in the railway yard of Töölö’s halls in the 1930s.

Veli-Pekka Järvinen turned the wheel of the wagon under the wheelbarrow.

Backman describes the wheel’s contact surface with the rail as the width of half a matchbox. It means that on warm summer days, autumn leaves and when there is a lot of debris or, for example, sand on the rails, you have to be careful in the cab of the 40-ton wagon. When passengers are on board, there is even more weight.

“If there is no friction, then we start to slide, and the braking distances are really long,” says Backman.

Do you want to see Frenckell’s finger again, he asks. Frenckell’s finger?

Frenckell’s finger is a temporary ticket kiosk located in front of the trolley halls, built with the Helsinki Olympics in mind. Car shifts leaving and arriving at the hall are currently controlled from there. It got its name from the power figure in bringing the Olympics to Helsinki by Erich von Frenckell by.

Helsinki Urban transport has also remembered other dignitaries. The three trolleys are named after former managers: HKL’s managing director Yrjö JudströmCEO of HKL Matti Lahdenranta and CEO of HSL Suvi Rihtniemi.

However, one has been raised above the others, Ari Backman says, looking up: “A long-term employee Tom Liljestrand Retired. We lifted his work overalls to the ceiling.”

Tom Liljestrand’s work overall raised to the ceiling.

Helsinki’s tram depots are currently located in Koskela, Vallila and Töölö. Tram traffic and daily maintenance of the fleet is handled in Töölö and Koskela, and the Vallila depot serves as a tram repair shop.

In the coming years, this will change. Urban transport has drawn up a plan for the development of operations. Its purpose is to prepare for the growth of the inner city’s tram transport fleet and the needs of new light rail cars.

In the future, operations will be concentrated in Ruskeasuo, Roihupelto and Koskela. The use of the Töölö depot will continue until the end of the 2030s.