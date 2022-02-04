HS Helsinki There is a unique treasure in an ordinary office building: HS peeked into a Salon lined with fascinating details, the floor of which is also deliberately slanted.

The John Nurminen Foundation has a perfectly preserved steamship salon 130 years ago. What the heck does a salon do inside a gray-brown office building?

West Pasila office buildings are not known for their architecture or beauty, and Huolintatalo is no exception. However, inside the large gray-brown building, there is something missing from other office buildings in the area: a historical treasure.

To find the treasure, you have to walk through the premises of the John Nurminen Foundation.

In the lobby, a visitor passes by a series of nautical-themed paintings and artefacts from past decades. In front is a dining room with a gray office door next to it that reads “Inkeri”. In companies when it is customary to give names to meeting rooms.

When the door is opened and stepped in, it suddenly moves back 130 years in time. The visitor notices that he is standing in the captain’s cabin of an old ship.

The building on Pasilankatu 2, known as a forwarding house, was one of the first office buildings in Länsi-Pasila. It was completed in 1982.

At first it feels like being on a rocking ship. The floor is sloping like old ships, and it takes a while for the brain to get used to the sloping surface.

Then the gaze goes around the walls of the cabin, which are covered with hand-painted wood panels. The furniture is solid wood, the windows or valves are round, and the roof light window is surrounded by a beautiful blue ornament.

“This is completely in its original condition and unique in Finland and the Nordic countries,” says the maritime advisor Juha Nurminen salon.

The salon of S / S Inkeri Nurminen is in its original form on the premises of the John Nurminen Foundation on the first floor of Huolintatalo.

A similar one can be found in Finland only in the Mariehamn Maritime Museum, which houses the officers of the Cecilien of the sailing ship Herzog, which sank in the English Channel in 1936.

“Herzog’s Cecilie was a beautiful ship, but its officer cabinet is pretty impersonal and boring. This salon, on the other hand, comes from a barren cargo ship, but it’s really great. ”

Rugged the cargo ship was called Inkeri Nurminen. Father of Juha Nurminen Matti Nurminen was a shipowner who procured second – hand steamships to retrieve cargo around the world.

Most of the cargo on the way was timber, which was transported to the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. Coal was usually brought back.

“There were a maximum of eight ships, and the father named them after the women of the family. There were my sisters and aunts. Inkeri Nurminen was one of my aunts. ”

Inkeri Nurminen was built in England in 1892 and initially sailed under the name Marie.

While Marie was on a long voyage, the daughter of the Swedish captain of the ship killed her time by painting floral and bird motifs on the wall panels of the cabinet, bringing an oriental feel to the interior.

Matti Nurminen bought the ship before the war, and it was used to carry cargo for more than a decade.

Inkeri Nurminen ship immortalized in painting.

Times were difficult. Freight had to be picked up where it came from, and prices bounced up and down.

In addition, two of John Nurminen’s ships were destroyed: Maria Nurminen always drove a mine in Kiel in 1953, and Leena Nurminen simply disappeared in 1946.

“Only a lifebuoy was found in the waters of Gotland. The ship did not even have time to send an emergency signal. The ship probably ran into mines, which were abundant in the ocean after the war. ”

In 1953 The Inkeri Nurminen ship was already hopelessly old-fashioned, so Nurminen sold it to England for scrapping.

“My dad was sitting in this salon with the buyer when the ship was already unloaded at the other end. Suddenly it occurred to him that the interior could be preserved, ”says Juha Nurminen.

“Dad would ask the buyer if he could buy a salon. This admitted and inquired how much my father would pay for it. Faija only had a five-pound note in her wallet, and it was used to make deals. ”

Salon was to be installed at John Nurminen ‘s headquarters, then located in Katajanokka. However, it did not fit there, nor did the shipping company’s premises.

For years, the salon was dismantled in boxes, except for the roof light window. The large and convex window structure, the skeleton, had to be taken to the family’s summer place.

The old ships had a light window, or sash, that protruded from the back deck.

“It was in the woods on top of low bucks and under a ship press. As a child, I made a lighthouse there where I played war and undercover police games, ”Juha Nurminen recalls.

When John Nurminen moved into an office building on Snellmaninkatu in the 1950s, the ship’s salon was assembled at a new headquarters. A large silhouette was lifted in through the unfinished roof.

Historic however, the salon proved to be a challenging meeting space. Indoor smoking was still a country habit at the time, and the small non-air-conditioned room was suddenly full of smoke.

The sloping floor, on the other hand, caused the meetingers to have to sit on their second canvas all the time.

“Most of the salon was used by two department heads who played chess here and smoked hard,” Nurminen recalls.

The salon's hand-painted wall panels repeat floral and bird themes.

The salon was the kingdom of the captain. There, according to the sailor, he usually ate alone. There was also a captain’s cabin next to the cabin.

In the late 1970s, John Nurminen decided to move to West Pasila, to its current address. In 1982, however, a fire broke out at the old headquarters just before the move.

“I was already the CEO of the company at the time and was negotiating the logistics business in the Soviet Union. I received information in Moscow that fire had destroyed several paintings and a collection of maps, ”says Nurminen.

“However, the salon had been dismantled just before the fire, so it was saved.”

Before as the captain’s cabin was installed in its present location, the city museum proposed its conservation. So it was.

“The work took a long time. The hand-painted panels were restored for as long as a year and a half. ”

However, the renovation of the cabin also had a significant consequence: it made Juha Nurminen think more about preserving maritime history and culture. The idea led to the founding of the John Nurminen Foundation in 1992.

However, Nurminen soon became aware of the poor condition of the Baltic Sea, and the foundation was given a new task: marine protection.

The John Nurminen Foundation has led and funded several international projects to make the waters of the Baltic Sea clearer and cleaner.

“We realized it didn’t make sense to cherish maritime history and culture if the sea itself died.”