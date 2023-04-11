HS Helsinki | There is a traditional button shop in Punavuori, the most expensive button of which costs Maltese lira

A well-stocked sewing supplies store is located in a Punavuori stone plinth. The field is not easy, but the button trade seems to work. Now you can still see a surprising flash of light.

Button shop the door closes tightly on Wednesday in the middle of the day. That’s probably good. Kivijalkaliike on Yrjönkatu in Helsinki’s Punavuori is starting to be the last in the industry in the center.

“You have to sell quite a few buttons to pay the rent”, Nappitalo owner, entrepreneur Patrick Campbell ynna the boundary conditions of the business.

Campbell’s Button House is located on the stone base of the house in the city center. Rents in the area are notoriously high, which is one of the reasons why many commercial apartments are empty. If there is life in the brick-and-mortar windows, button sales are no longer carried out behind them, but more sinister actors have stepped in instead.

Campbell doesn’t want to talk about his own company in numbers, but states in general that the high rent level has driven small brick-and-mortar entrepreneurs further from the center, into online sales or out of business.

Nappitalo brings thousands and thousands of different-looking, different-shaped and different-colored products from different corners of the world. There is hardly a color or color shade that cannot be found in a button shop.

According to Campbell’s assessment, this has happened on Aleksanterinkatu in Helsinki. The rents have “skyrocketed” and are no longer commensurate with the income of brick-and-mortar stores. Rising production costs, inflation and index increases in rents are a nightmare for a small entrepreneur: “We cannot raise the price of products as much as the costs rise.”

What are products available at Nappitalo? Regarding the color world, it can at least be said that there is hardly a color or even a shade of color in the world that the store would not be missing: “Decorative ribbons, satin ribbons, backpack straps, furniture ribbons, sewing accessories, zippers, repairs”, store manager Annukka Kukkonen lists recent purchases and services.

It sounds like childhood. A recent buyer came out the door carrying a pair of pants in his arms. What did he buy? “He buttoned his pants,” Kukkonen says with a laugh.

Customers come to the shop steadily. “Hi”, “Hi”, they greeted. They seem to be familiar visitors. That’s one of the strengths of brick-and-mortar stores: familiar, helpful and professional staff, Campbell praises.

For example, Kukkonen has training as a seamstress and a leather professional. In the back room showing the button coating Saara Tahvanainen is a craft teacher.

Button house is a family business. Before moving to Yrjönkatu in 2010, the business operated on Iso Roobertinkatu. Patrick Campbell inherited the business from his father, Kenneth Campbell, who ran the business since it was founded in 1989 by Gunnel Lindblom with.

Patrick Campbell has continued his family’s sewing supplies business, which dates back 150 years.

The entrepreneurial roots go back 150 years, when Patrick Campbell’s great-great-grandfather William Campbell around 1870, trade began to take place from England to Finland.

Now Nappitalo’s network has grown worldwide. Materials come from, for example, Britain and the large textile producing countries of Central Europe, France, Italy and Spain, as well as the Far East.

No I guess Campbell’s business is no button shop in the metaphorical sense of the word. In addition to sewing supplies, he has a fabric store called Villisilkki in the commercial apartment next door and an import agency upstairs.

“Quality fabrics, silk, lace, wool”, Kukkonen characterizes Villisilk’s offer.

Stores also do online shopping, which is a fairly common trend, says Campbell. Many brick-and-mortar stores have become pick-up points for online orders, if that. The windows are empty when the logistics companies bring the products home.

The most expensive button in the button house. rather, the jewelry, 64 euros, has been on sale, according to Patrick Campbell, since his father’s time. It hasn’t gone on sale, but no one has probably been able to ask either.

In addition to private individuals, Nappitalo’s customers include, among others, craftsmen and seamstresses. Campbell also sells its imports directly to industry.

In a woman enters the store, digging out a light blue coat from her bag. It is said to belong to a familiar elderly person, and now needs a ribbon for the frayed cuffs.

“Eyelashes”, Kukkonen specifies.

Button shop press.

Arja Renko is a familiar customer in the store. He is the director of the afternoon and family activity center in Ruusula, Taka-Töölö, run by the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association.

He praises Nappitalo to the heavens: “Super!”

Patrick Campbell still remembers the time about 30 years ago, when there were thirty businesses in the field in Helsinki. Now he says they are a couple. One is Punainen lanka, which operates in the Hakaniemi hall.

Sewing itself seems to be a disappearing folk tradition, except not quite. It is said that young people have started to visit Nappitalo more often.

“They do it themselves, and they want something different from what everyone else has. Repair the old, tune it, create your own look,” says Patrick Campbell.

Arja Renko found cufflinks in a matching color for the cuffs of a 30-year-old jacket.

Maybe the button shop will make a comeback, wetsuits, eyelashes and others. Saara Tahvanainen covers the button in the back room. They say it costs one euro.

“Production is going into the red,” Campbell commented.

But what is the most expensive button in Nappitalo? Annukka Kukkonen digs out a big shiny button, which you might not immediately recognize as a button. Rather, it is a piece of jewelry: cut crystal, handmade, 64 euros.

Campbell recognizes the object and smiles. “We have had it for a long time. Probably bought by my father.”