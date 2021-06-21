HS Helsinki There is a park in Helsinki where it can be three degrees cooler on a hot day – a meteorologist explains what the phenomenon is all about

Differences in altitude and vegetation create a microclimate in the alpine park, which makes the park feel like a cool oasis.

Afternoon the sun feels scorching in Baana. When approaching Pasila railway station from the south, there are only hot air masses around and trains shaking past.

At the Alpine Park, the road starts to run downhill, and soon you can notice the air feeling cooler.

The valley of the park with its creaking fountains is like a cool oasis in the middle of the heat.

But what cools all the park air?

To the question responsible meteorologist Hannu Valta From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“During the day the shadow and the proximity of the waters, then in the evening and at night the cold air presses heavier on the lower lands,” Power sums up.

The shapes and vegetation of the terrain create a unique microclimate in the area, where the temperature can deviate from the environment.

During the day, the Alpine Park is cooled by water and plants. For example, trees lining the trackside protect from the sun. At the same time, plants absorb moisture from the air, making it easier to breathe. Temperature differences can be in the order of about three degrees.

Power doesn’t think the park’s pond alone is enough to cool the air significantly, but it can help, too.

The vegetation of the alpine park protects the visitor from the scorching sun.

Nightly and at night the importance of trees and vegetation that protects from the sun’s rays decreases with temperature.

However, as the sun sets, the temperature differences between the valley and the environment increase. Cold heavier air flows into the valleys, Power explains.

Especially on windless days, the air mass mixes less than on windy ones. In this case, the temperature differences also become more visible. In the city, roads and buildings can store heat and heat the air even at night, but in parks the situation is different.

Especially after sunset, a heat-stricken city dweller should head to the green valleys.

