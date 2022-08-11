HS Helsinki | There is a house in Töölö that almost never comes up with apartments for sale – Now a rare two-room apartment is being sold at a high price

Apartments in Elite’s house rarely come up for sale, as most of the apartments are owned by the Lauri and Lasse Reitz Foundation, which specializes in fine art.

Southern Hesperiankatu and the funky house on the corner of Apollonkatu rarely comes up with apartments on the market, because the property is almost completely occupied Lauri and Lasse Reitz owned by the foundation.

The house is known, among other things, as Elite’s house, because the Elite restaurant is located on its ground floor.

Now a 50-square-meter two-room apartment from the house is rarely for sale.

Rarely is a well-worn expression offered in real estate transactions, but this time it is even true. Even the broker does not know when the last apartment in the building was sold.

“That’s a good question. I was looking for that information myself, but at least no such situation was found in the valid statistics”, the real estate agent of the target Hannimaria Haaramäki says.

The apartment now for sale is privately owned, but the agent of the Reitz foundation Jaana Cawén confirms that the foundation owns the majority of the 69 residential apartments in the property that stretches across three streets. In the shortcut sale notice the housing association is described as very wealthy.

The foundation maintains an art museum on the property, whose collections include more than 180 paintings. Included is so by Helene Schjerfbeck than Albert Edelfelt too significant art treasures. In addition, the collections include hundreds of antiques.

His art hobby in addition, Lauri Reitz was one of Helsinki’s most prominent developers, and he also built this apartment building in 1938. The building was designed by the architect Jalmari Peltonen.

Lauri Reitz’s widow Maria Reitz established an art museum based on her husband’s collections in the family’s elegant home by will. Lasse Reitz was the couple’s son.

Reitz’s collections include several paintings by Helene Schjerfbeck.

National masterpieces can be admired on the sixth floor of the building without an entrance fee. The building company’s unsavory reputation is enhanced by the fact that Elite, a restaurant popular with art circles, has been operating at street level since the year it was built.

On sale The debt-free asking price for the apartment is 449,000 euros. In addition to the historical value, it can be justified by at least the park-like views, the balcony and the living room-wide bay window.

Despite its high price, the apartment is said to be in need of a full-scale renovation. The patina of time can be seen at least in the kitchen equipment, door frames and floor moldings. In the following years, major renovations are planned for the housing company, such as the renewal of the plumbing and the roof.

Real estate agent Haaramäki admits that the rarity of the object is reflected in the price, perhaps a hint.

“The apartment is quite high up and has park views and a balcony, which typically increase the asking price,” he says, however.

Although the building company’s upcoming renovations and the modest condition of the apartment might normally drive away buyers, the property has already attracted a lot of interest in the housing market.

“Many people who are interested wonder if there is really anything for sale in this house,” says Haaramäki.

