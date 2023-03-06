HS Helsinki | There is a fascinating antique shop in Ullanlinna – Its owner is a man of a thousand stories

When enters the business premises located at the corner of Kapteeninkatu and Tehtaankatu in Ullanlinna, eyes are fixed on the walls. They are full of boards as well as the walls.

There are more paintings on the levels as well as lamps, vases, candlesticks and various decorative objects, which exude the patina of time and the aesthetics of the past. The back room of the store is also full of art and antiques.

There is a lot of art for sale on the walls of the Hagelstam Art store.

In the middle of the abundance of goods, we are faced with an art and antiques dealer Wenzel Hagelstamwhose Hagelstam Art store we have arrived at.

The shop has been operating since 2019, but Hagelstam is of course already a connoisseur in the art and antiques industry. Many remember him from the show Antiikkia, antiikkia, which ran on television at the turn of the millennium and was shown for more than ten years.

“Some regular customers still remember me from that. Fortunately, younger customers don’t,” says Halgelstam with a laugh.

Let’s go the clientele includes people of all ages, and there are also tourists among them. However, Hagelstam Art’s customers mainly come from nearby areas, according to the merchant.

“Customers have often noticed interesting art in the store’s window on their evening walks. After that, they come to see the object in the store,” he says.

“We light up the window day and night so that evening walkers can view the sights. We also regularly change the contents of the display window.”

Passers-by look at the display window of the Hagelstam Art store.

Impulse purchases don’t come cheap. Hagelstam says that the most common purchase is between 200 and 2,000 euros. However, there are treasures worth tens of thousands of euros in the selection.

“It is better that the prices are reasonable. At that time, there will be more cash flow.”

Hagelstam buys antiques and art for sale from auctions around Europe, not directly from private individuals.

“I feel like I’m stuck buying from private people after I’ve evaluated antiques and paintings so much. I buy something that has something stylish and where I find something personal,” he says.

“Most of the products for sale are art, there are fewer antiques. I don’t compete with specialty stores when it comes to antiques.”

In the middle of the interview, a customer arrives at the shop. After a short conversation in Swedish, deals are made by Fernand Léger (1881–1955) from graphics.

Wenzel Hagelstam packs the board sold to the customer in a plastic bag.

Hagelstami career in the field began in 1973, when he founded an art shop on the same corners of Pietarinkatu. Over the decades, the addresses have changed, and Hagelstam has also worked as a gallerist and auctioneer.

In 50 years, there has been a lot in the field of art and antiques. Hagelstam remembers, for example, how the art and antique trade came to a standstill in the early 1990s.

Prices had risen artificially high in the boom period at the end of the 1980s and then plummeted.

“In the early 1990s, only really valuable antiques and art objects kept their prices,” says Hagelstam.

“These items were traded even during the recession. Time can be called the third world war of art.”

At the end of the 1990s, the art and antiques trade revived at the same pace as the Finnish economy.

The current recession has not affected the art and antique trade much.

“During the current recession, trade has not decreased, and prices have remained unchanged.”

According to Hagelstam, the current situation cannot be compared to the recession of the early 1990s. Now there is no unemployment like in the early 1990s, and interest rates were at zero for a long time before the recession.

“Furthermore, in the early 1990s, more art was offered for sale than now.”

Wenzel Hagelstam hangs the painting in place of the sold one in his shop.

His movement Hagelstam, who lives nearby in Eira, turned 82 on the first day of the year. At the end of February, he published his memoirs. He has no plans to retire.

“Running the current store is more of a hobby for me. Difficult to answer because I am retiring. God decides that. I can’t just stay on the couch at home.”

After the interview, Hagelstam heads to the auction to pick up the bronze sculpture. The business will therefore be managed by his assistant for some time.

Two Asian male tourists enter the shop as we are leaving with the photographer.

