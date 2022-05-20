HS Helsinki There is a deceptive point in front of Helsinki where inexperienced skippers hit a rock – the map shows a place where “hurts and happens”

There is an exceptionally accident-prone fairway in front of Helsinki that challenges seafarers. Many make the fatal mistake of dodging another boat.

The metropolitan area the infamous barren and rocky waters I represent have challenged even the most experienced sea bears of all time.

However, one point may be exceptionally deceptive.

Helsinki The Kallahdenniemi shoal in front of Vuosaari is one of the most accident-prone places in the Nordic countries.

The information is based on the boat rental service Skipper to publish a report.

Of all Of the Finnish sea areas, Skipper receives by far the most damage reports from this area.

“An exact figure is not available, but there is talk of at least ten cases registered on our trips. That is known as a really difficult point, ”says Skipper’s CEO Kristian Raij.

The damage recorded has mostly occurred in motorboats suitable for day trips.

“It’s driving at a calm pace, and it’s usually a quick knock on the propeller. But yes, it hurts and happens there. ”

According to Raij, the reason is that there are very narrow fairways in the area. Especially when two larger boats collide, a situation can easily arise where the skipper of the other boat decides to dodge the fairway a little to the side.

A sailboat may also be tempted to continue a little off the fairway, for example when creative. Then we move in the headwind and make turns to the right, alternately to the left. The narrower the fairway, the tighter the pace of turning.

Because the water obscures potential hazards, the boater may not notice them.

“It is easy to get the illusion that you can deviate a little from the fairway in an evasive situation. But you should stay exactly between the sticks on the bus all the time. If you make a mistake, then you will be knocked over. ”

On sticks, Raij refers to nautical signs that indicate where a safe route – or fairway – is going.

Skipperin The data also show the other most fraudulent destinations in the Nordic countries on the waters. In Sweden, the title was awarded to Stockholm off Stockholm, Bjerkholme in Oslo, Norway, and Aflandshage in Denmark, south of Copenhagen.

Read more: The rental boat business in Finland was sluggish. Then Kristian and Anna-Leena Raij come up with a service that is already being asked in Europe and New Zealand.

Often