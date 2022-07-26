HS Helsinki | There is a crosswalk in Töölö that is so specially painted that you can’t recognize it – That’s why the crosswalk is “a wonderful pile of squares”

In front of the Helsinki Kisahalli, the crosswalk at the Mannerheimintie and Sibeliuskatu intersection is a confusing mosaic due to the crossing tram rails.

Marko Jormanainen had to see special street paintings twice on his work trip in the center of Helsinki. The crosswalk at the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Sibeliuskatu was so uniquely painted that it was unrecognizable.

“It’s quite a comical sight when it’s such a wonderful pile of squares. You could look at it for a while before you recognized it,” says Jormanainen.

At one end, the lines of the protected road consist only of individual squares. According to Jormanainen, you can recognize the crosswalk, however, because the lines are more uniform at the end towards the bus stop.

The special appearance of the lines is due to the tram rails that go across the crosswalk. The intersection is located near the Töölö tram depot.

“At least not There has been no feedback here at Urban Transport”, says the responsible foreman Jari Hartikainen From the capital region kaupunkiliikken oy.

Generally, the maintenance of crosswalks is the responsibility of the city of Helsinki, but the crosswalk goes across the tram tracks, so the maintenance of the crosswalks in the area of ​​the tracks is the responsibility of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Helsinki’s trams are operated by urban transport in the capital region.

“It is difficult to make markings at the bends of the rails. The lines are made of a 200-degree compound that sticks to the asphalt effectively. The sled used to make them doesn’t really bend, so the bends are difficult,” says the foreman responsible for Stara, the city of Helsinki’s construction services company. Juha Palm.

According to Urban Transport’s Hartikainen, it is precisely the permanent mass that makes painting the crosswalk difficult, because the mass must not go on the tram rails under any circumstances.

“We usually leave the part where the rails are unpainted,” says Hartikainen.

Hartikainen says that he is going to check the condition of the crosswalk himself. He calls back a few hours later, sounding amused.

“That really looks funny. I had to take a picture myself. This really is such a work of art”, Hartikainen says and laughs.

Unfortunately You won’t be able to admire the ‘work of art’ for many more days, because the crosswalk is going to be made to look a little more traditional.

“We paint to hide the triangles of tracks and rails that have not been laid with mass. We have a painting round of pedestrian crossings going on right now. The work will be ready in good time in about a week,” says Hartikainen.

However, painted crosswalks wear out significantly faster than those made with permanent compound. According to Hartikainen, the surface will have to be renewed in the spring and autumn, depending on the wear of the road.

“It’s almost August now, so one painting can be enough for this year. In the spring, the paints are no longer in place, at least for the tires,” Hartikainen estimates.

So the mosaic can be seen again when the snow melts.