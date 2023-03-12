HS Helsinki | The wrapper’s lost bolero was found on the highway

The wrapper said that he had lost his famous neon green bolero to Malmi. The wanted ad yielded results in just hours.

“Now there is a bit of a tear in the eye and a pat on the forehead”, began Käärijä ie Jere Pöyhönen account on his Instagram account.

The singer said on Saturday afternoon in her Instagram story that she lost her performance outfit to Malmi. It is Käärijä’s neon green bolero, which he was wearing when he won the UMK competition.

“It’s a bit sad feeling. You should go to Kuopio”, Käärijä said in the video. According to him, for the gig in Kuopio “we may have to put a garbage bag on it now”.

Later on Saturday evening, however, Käärijä shared the good news on his Instagram account. Wrapper As a cherry According to the singer, the woman he invited had found the bolero in the driveway.

However, the suit won’t make it to the gig in Kuopio.

“I’m going to pick it up in Espoo tomorrow. [Kirsi] had found it in the driveway and her sons had recognized the outfit when it had been taken home. Thank you to them a thousand times”, thanked Käärijä Kirsi and others who participated in the search.

“We will win Eurovision at the latest”, stated Käärijä.

Wrapper said earlier on Saturday that the bolero had fallen from the tailgate along the way, somewhere towards Malmi. He also published a map of the route to where the bolero inside the black suit bag is in his Instagram stories.

The route had traveled along Ring Road I, turned at the Malmi ice hall to Tattariharjuntie and from there to Tullivuorentie.

The treasure hunt can begin, Käärijä wrote on the map.

“If one comes across, it’s probably from us,” says Käärijä.

The wrapper promised a finder’s reward to whoever finds the bolero.

Correction at 6:07 p.m.: In the story, Tulivuorentie was previously mistakenly mentioned, the name has been corrected to the correct form, i.e. Tullivuorentie.