HS Helsinki | The world’s largest baseball stadium was planned for the middle of Helsinki – Then everything went wrong

The baseball stadium planned in Kaisaniemi would have accommodated more spectators than the football stadium in Töölö.

If The vision of the baseball people of Helsinki would have come true, there would now be a baseball stadium for more than 12,000 spectators behind the National Theater in Kaisaniemi.

The plan dates back to 1973. When the World Championship season was approaching in April, Helsinki baseball activists held a press conference.

Puuhamies CEO of Puna-Musti, a Helsinki club that played in the World Championship of Baseball at the time Toivo Venäläinen and an architect Sakari Vuorisalo presented to the public their plan in which a baseball stadium would have been built in Kaisaniemi.

There would have been 12,700 seats in the stands of the baseball stadium, of which 2,600 would have been covered. Spaces for other sports were planned under the grandstand.

Sakari Vuorisalo (left) and Toivo Venäläinen presented the baseball stadium project.

A baseball stadium was planned to be located on the sand field next to the National Theater in Kaisaniemi Park.

When realized, the baseball stadium would have been and would still be the largest baseball stadium in Finland – and the world – in terms of the number of spectators. The baseball stadium would also have been bigger than Töölö’s football stadium, which can accommodate 10,770 spectators.

According to the plan, the baseball stadium would have been ready in 1977, if the city had given the Kaisaniemi field as construction land. The construction was estimated to cost about ten million FIM.

“Baseball championship matches were played on the Hesperia field at the foot of the current Finlandia building until the late 1960s. After that, the matches moved to the Meilahti field, and baseball disappeared from Helsinki’s cityscape. At the beginning of the 1970s, baseball was booming in Helsinki and baseball wanted to come to the city center”, familiar with the history of baseball in Helsinki Pekka Jyrkiäinen tells about the background of the stadium project.

Otherwise however it happened. The budding rise of baseball was interrupted in Helsinki, and the stadium project was buried.

Puna-Musat won the men’s Finnish championship in 1973. However, the club was relegated from the SM series in the 1974 season and has not played in the main series since then. Since then, Helsinki has been a team in the men’s championship series of baseball only in 1978, 1997 and 1998.

“Perhaps the Kaisaniemi stadium plan was exaggerated. Certainly, the fact that after Puna-Musti’s relegation, there was no team from Helsinki in the baseball SM series, certainly contributed to the failure to implement the plan,” says Jyrkiäinen.

The failure of the project could also be influenced by the fact that the baseball stadium was planned for Kaisaniemi.

“Kaisaniemi is a sensitive area for construction. The same sand field has been there for over 100 years.”

A few years later, there was another attempt to bring baseball to Kaisaniemi. In 1978, Helsinki-Pesis played in the main league of the season. Helsinki-Pesis asked the city that the Kaisaniemi field be renovated for baseball players. However, the Helsinki Sports and Outdoor Recreation Board rejected the club’s request.

Next the attempt to bring baseball matches to Kaisaniemi was in the 1990s. Businessman Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo in 1994 was about to buy the Riihimäki Ballonlöjie team and move it to Helsinki.

In the spring of 1994, Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo (left) presented his project to buy the Riihimäki Ballonlöjät and move the team to Helsinki.

The club was supposed to play its matches in Kaisaniemi, where a stand for about 3,000 people would have been built.

However, the construction project progressed with problems, when the Helsinki city government returned to the sports committee for reconsideration its decision to lease the Kaisaniemi field and maintenance building to the baseball association.

At that point, Harkimo got tired of the slow progress of the project and gave up his intention to buy the Riihimäki Ballonlöjien team.

“The baseball thing is over for me. The hustle and bustle of the city of Helsinki is just bullshit. The case will take at least two weeks to be processed there again, and I’m running out of time. This business is over for me once and for all,” Harkimo said in an interview with Ilta-Sanomi in April 1994.

At a guess, the project would have required an investment of one million marks. The baseball association planned to build a stand on the Kaisaniemi field.

Harkimo considered that marketing and other practical matters revolving around the team required so much time that he would not have time to get things back on track after the delay decision.

Eventually in 1997, the arrival of baseball in Kaisaniemi was successful.

For that season, the Helsinki club Kaisaniemi Tiikerei was awarded a place in the SM series. Tiikerit played part of their 1997 home matches on the Kaisaniemi field. However, the setting was modest: there were small, uncovered stands on the field.

Kaisaniemi Tiikerit also played in the SM series in the 1998 season. At that time, however, the club played its home matches on Kallio’s field.

The story also uses Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat archive stories as sources.