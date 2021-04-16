HS Helsinki The worker skinned the squirrel, tore it to pieces and ate it raw – at the beginning of the 20th century, Helsinki had a construction site where people lived like in another reality.

In the caches of the archives you can find wild stories about 1910s government works. Working under the Russians caused several incidents and accidents.

Helsinki major fortification work was carried out in the area in the 1910s. Fortress structures, caves, shelters and fireplaces can still be seen in many places, such as Kokitäalli in Pitäjänmäki and Mustavuori in Vuosaari.

Large caves were excavated in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area in the 1910s. The picture is from Mustavuori in Vuosaari.­

The fortification work was the largest construction project in Finland in the 1910s. Their purpose was to protect Helsinki if the Germans invaded St. Petersburg through mainland Finland.

Russian soldiers in the park of Viikki Manor in the 1910s.­

Working under Russian management often caused friction. At one construction site, a serious dispute arose between a Russian foreman and a Finnish rock driller. Dynamite was loaded into the rock and the object was punched in the usual way, ie covered with wooden poles.

The fire wire was lit, the men went into hiding and shouted “the shoot is coming”. When the fire wire was already burning for a long time, the rock drill rose out of hiding and went to the foreman.

“A large and powerful rock drill takes the foreman from behind in his arms and carries towards the crack. The foreman fights for his life, but can do nothing. Now let’s go both, shout the drill, and no one dares to rush to the rescue. The driller coldly carries the foreman to the pile of piles, pours the victim under him. In it both lie down, the one below rumbles wildly. Those present watch in horror as a stump. And after a while shook the area a violent explosion. After the smoke and dust evaporated, both men are seen as spiritless. ”

Above the story was told by a Pori resident KA Myntti in the 1960’s. He had heard it in the 1920s in Kotka. The truth of the story can only be guessed at. This is one of many stories that can be found in the archives of the Finnish Literary Society.

In 1966, the archive collected people’s memories from 1917–1918. At that time, there were still people alive who had personal memories of those times. There were almost 600 responses.

In total, the archive contains more than 22,000 pages of letters stored on microfilm. Dam workstag can be used to retrieve stories and memories of fortifications.

In the stories two themes emerge: poor working conditions and Chinese workers. In Helsinki, government jobs were reached all over Finland. Nestori Tuominen recalled how he arrived from Lahti to Helsinki. For one reason or another, he was taken from the train station directly to the tube.

“In the morning, the cavalry takes us to Pitäjänmäki to the Commandant Rock. Moat graves were dug there with a shovel. The working day was 10 hours. Everyone was given passports with the hour clerk marking whether they were at work or not. The salary was 50 pence an hour, or five marks a day, ”Tuominen recalled.

According to one story, the Russians took dynamite from the construction site into their own pockets.

“They sold explosives to private individuals and themselves engaged in predatory fishing with dynamite,” recalled Aarne Huovinen.

Occupational safety the prevailing work was incomplete, even non-existent. In 2004, the Prime Minister’s Office published a comprehensive report Russian deaths in Finland 1914–1922. The report estimates that there were thousands of serious accidents at work.

According to one report, there were accidents almost every day, the victims of which were buried in complete silence in Malmi Cemetery. There is a touch of exaggeration in the story, but the truth is that not nearly all accidents have come to the attention of the authorities.

Deaths also occurred in connection with disciplinary actions. According to the report, no comprehensive data can be found on them, but some insight has been gained from the scattered data.

About Tikkurila a case is reported in which a government worker accused a Russian officer of stealing part of his salary. The officer roughly denied the charge, at which point the worker gave him an earmuff. The officer shot the man to death.

According to the rumor, in Kirkkonummi the officer hit the employee with a whipping whip, at which point a sharpened worker killed the officer with an iron bar. As a result of the incident, five barracks workers were arrested and shot.

One death is related to espionage. There was a German espionage network in Stockholm, which also extended to Finland. Some spies reportedly pretended to be wall workers and reported on the fortification structures. Uno Seppälä was perhaps one of the spies. There was a barracks area near the Oulunkylä station, where the Wall workers were accommodated. There, a Russian officer was arresting Seppälä, when Seppälä shot the man. The case is from the fall of 1916.

Dam works brought Chinese workers to Helsinki. Mystical things are told about them. The reputation of the Chinese as builders of fortresses has swelled over the years, as the majority of them were in Finland for only a few months at the end of 1916.

The Chinese were a familiar sight in Helsinki during the First World War. The Chinese are acquiring additional roadblocks through, among other things, bargaining.­

There is diverse information about Chinese backgrounds. According to some reports, they would have been criminals released from prison. According to a government report, at least some of them were the infamous red beards of Manchuria, i.e. train robbers and loose people living in robberies.

The Chinese in Espoo in 1916.­

The first 2,100 Chinese arrived in Finland in August 1916. They came to the Helsinki area for deforestation. HS Espoo published a story on the subject in January 2020.

SKS: n according to a memoir by Nestori Tuominen found in the archives, the Chinese were bad woodcutters.

“They always cut down a tree from all directions, not just two corners, like here. The tree didn’t really know in which direction and on whom it would fall. ”

Tuominen told how the Chinese went to the same barracks to eat as everyone else.

“Besides, they ate squirrels. They skinned it and tore it to pieces and ate it raw. ”

The Chinese are also said to have eaten earthworms, rats and frogs.

Finns were prejudiced against the Chinese. Several homeowners refused to accommodate Chinese even in empty barns. Instead, in Finnish women, the Chinese aroused enormous curiosity. Exotics fascinated.

Väinö Korkeila in turn, recalled that Finnish men were considered log heads, but in the armpits of the Chinese, women were comfortable. A mock song was born that went like this:

“But a stranger when he walks next to him, he licks even with his tongue. And it buys what it asks for, but it doesn’t compromise at all. ”

Korkeila told how the loose girls went to get money with their bodies and returned home with STDs with them.

During their short visit to Finland, the Chinese committed many crimes. The most serious case occurred in Sipoo in November 1916. The worker’s widow was murdered there. Johanna Saxbäck as well as his two children. 36 years old Han Shangyun was sentenced to death for the act.

According to one story, in Espoo, a Chinese attacked a woman and Puri put her in the nose. He was only released when police shot the man to death.

The last Chinese left the country in the fall of 1917. According to reports, they set off on a dilapidated barge that was wrecked near the Big Island and most drowned. It was suspected that the ship had been intentionally blown up.