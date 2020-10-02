HS Helsinki The woman forced the little boy to wash his face in the river, then he drowned the boy – Shocked by the case, Martin Andersson unearthed the silent history of Nikkilä Mental Hospital

At the age of five, Martin Andersson feared the hospital because of a child death by a patient. The case led him to investigate the silent history of the largest psychiatric hospital in the city of Helsinki, Nikkilä Hospital in Sipoo.

Patient had climbed the 53-meter-high chimney of the hospital’s heating center and shouted that he was jumping down.

The exercise instructor at Nikkilä Mental Hospital decided to prevent suicide and climbed to heights. After reaching the man, the exercise instructor offered the patient tobacco.

During the moment of smoking, he was assured of a suicidal man that jumping was not worth it. The patient believed and climbed back to the earth’s crust with the exercise instructor.

This suicide attempt at Nikkilä Hospital in Sipoo in the 1960s ended happily, but many suicidal patients managed to end their day at the hospital with their own hands.

Between 1930 and 1978, at least 62 people in hospital killed themselves. Thus, on average, there were more deaths per year.

The building of Nikkilä Hospital photographed in 2001, when the hospital was already closed.­

Number survives Martin Andersson from a recently self-published book, The Dark History of Nikkilä Hospital.

For his book, a Sipoo resident with local history went through the hospital’s annual reports, newspaper articles, staff reports, and surveys and reports.

“The number of suicides was surprising, even though I knew that the most difficult cases of other Helsinki hospitals were placed in Nikkilä. Of course, many of them had tried suicide before, ”says Andersson, who works as a leading expert at the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency.

“The high number of suicides was probably due to a lack of staff. Quite a few hung in their room or somehow managed to jump out the window even when the windows were locked. ”

Most hanged either in the hospital or in a nearby forest. The typical suicide method for women in particular was to drown in the nearby Sipoonjoki.

Why a government official ended up investigating the darker stages of Nikkilä Hospital at all? One reason was the infanticide in Nikkilä in May 1969.

A 21-year-old female patient in the open ward lured her seven-year-old boy to the river by promising him money. On the river, for some reason, he hit a boy who was trying to run away.

However, the boy’s shoe came off and the patient caught him. The woman first forced the boy to wash his face in the river. Then he drowned the boy.

“I myself was five years old at the time and I remember how the case was talked about here in Sipoo. The incident scared us children, ”Andersson recalls.

Ilta-Sanomat’s news of the murder in Nikkilä on 13 May 1969.­

When Andersson delved into the history of the hospital, and it became clear to him that during the period of its operation from 1914 to 1999 there had been seven murders, one death penalty and two attempted murders.

Nikkilän the history of the hospital began to interest Andersson also because he knew the people of Sipoo who had worked there. Discussions revealed that there had been acts of violence in the hospital that had not been reported to the public.

“One familiar nurse reported a case where a patient had pushed an old woman. This hit his head so badly that he died. However, no police investigation was conducted into the matter, ”Andersson says.

Patients bind books in occupational therapy at Nikkilä Hospital. The graph and shooting time are not known.­

“I didn’t find any evidence of the case, so it’s not included in the book. However, it is likely that there were even more such deaths. The nursing staff had a duty of confidentiality, and they did not want to report any nasty things anyway. ”

Several books have been written about Nikkilä Hospital, but Andersson feels that for some reason they did not want to tell about the darker history of the hospital.

“Silence is one reason for writing this book.”

Hospital even after 1978, the leader no longer recorded suicides in the annual reports.

However, according to Andersson, there is no indication that their number has decreased. For example, the 1988 activity report mentions four autopsies on a patient.

Some of the suicides were so prominent that they were written about in the newspapers. One female patient climbed up the facade of one hospital building to power lines and died of an electric shock. Two male patients jumped together to their deaths from the balcony.

Andersson believes that the treatment methods used in psychiatric treatment in recent decades may have been one of the causes of suicide.

“Treatment methods were cruel from today’s perspective when better ones were not available. It is likely that not all patients tolerated them. ”

Patients have been treated since the 1930s, for example, by administering shock therapy by exacerbating the patient with insulin into a coma. Later, the shocks were given with an electric current.

A net bed, or forced bed, in which restless patients were teased.­

One form of treatment was lobotomy surgery, in which the patient was sedated by severing connections between blocks of the brain.

Forced sterilizations were also performed on hospital residents. Sexually active young women as well as women with an unmarried child also had to be sterilized.

The last forced sterilization was done in Nikkilä as late as 1966.

Nikkilän the hospital was the largest psychiatric hospital in the nordic countries, and according to Andersson, there were too many patients in proportion to the number of nursing staff.

“It was difficult to get qualified caregivers. Because the hospital was located in the countryside, nurses were paid less than in other hospitals in Helsinki. ”

Andersson does not want to condemn Nikkilä Hospital and its staff. The hospital’s operations reflected the values, attitudes, and psychiatric care of its time.

“Nikkilä was a controversial place. There was also a lot of progressive thinking, and new forms of treatment and therapy were also brought to Finland through Nikkilä, ”says Andersson.

“Still, it was a place that patients feared. Many were detained there for decades without the opportunity to complain. ”

Nikkilä Hospital building number 9. The photographer and shooting time are not known.­

Patients and nurses at Nikkilä Hospital in circuit games around Midsummer’s Hall. The picture was taken just after the hospital was founded, ie 1914-1916.­