HS Helsinki | The walking route through the Forum, familiar to many, became obsolete

When an entire commercial building is demolished on Mannerheimintie, the Forum’s marble corridor will go down in history.

During this year, the corridor is little by little drained of motionand now the corridor is completely closed.

Real estate investment company Sponda intends to demolish the commercial building from the corner of Mannerheimintie and Kalevankatu and build a completely new house in its place.

This is what the corridor looked like in the summer before it was closed.

To the new one there is no corresponding public walkway to the building, says Sponda’s marketing director Anita Riikonen by e-mail.

According to him, the entrance to the new building will be secured for the use of those working in the building’s businesses and shops, as well as their customers and visitors.

“Street-level spaces are also designed with functionality in mind, and a solution like the former marble corridor cannot be cleverly adapted to it,” says Riikonen.

However, according to him, the marble corridor has not been particularly significant in the route choices of the Forum’s customers. Only about four percent of the total number of customers have used the entrance at Mannerheimintie 14.

Through the marble corridor, you have been able to walk in the direction of Mannerheimintie before.

To the new one the building will have a total of approximately 17,000 square meters, more than 12,300 square meters of office space, as well as six retail spaces and one restaurant space.

According to Sponda, the new building’s open and higher-than-current ground-level floor enlivens the street space.

The current commercial building at Mannerheimintie 14 was completed in 1963.

The new office and retail property to be built on Mannerheimintie in the visual image. The main designer of the project is Sarlotta Narjus Arkkitehtoimisto from Sarc architects.

