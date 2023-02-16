HS Helsinki | The van that had a hard time seems to have received a parking fine – Meemitili took the joy out of it

The van standing in the yard of Tapulikaupunki’s sports park seems to have fallen victim to both the fire and the parking enforcement. The Malmi Vice meme account published a video about the incident.

Helsinki In the parking lot of the sports park in Tapulikaupungi, there is a damaged van.

First of all, the abandoned car seems to have been the victim of a fire that started either intentionally or accidentally. Proof of this is the melted and blackened surface of the car and the police tape.

However, this miserable fate was not enough, in addition, a parking violation fee, or more familiarly similar to a parking fine, is attached to the back of the car.

Since the tag is in perfect condition, it must have been attached after the fire.

Later on Thursday The Helsinki Parking Authority contacted HS and was told that it is a transfer notice instead of a fine. However, the labels can easily get confused, as they have an almost identical appearance.

A van a resident of Tapanila went on his morning run on Wednesday Valari Tynkkynen aka Malmi Vice.

Tynkyne has become famous of its brandwhich focuses on highlighting Northeast Helsinki through, among other things, art and humor.

He doesn’t know exactly what happened to the van, but he thought it burned down between Tuesday and Wednesday night.

“It smelled pretty fresh,” he tells HS.

Tynkkynen says that he saw the parking enforcement car drive away from the spot on Wednesday morning and assumed that they had gone to post a reminder to the car’s owner.

Tynkkynen shared a video he shot of the car Ore Vicen In the Instagram story with the accompanying words “parking fine remembered to put”. The video is in place of the main picture of this story.

The Malmi Vice meme account has more than 20,000 followers.