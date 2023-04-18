HS Helsinki | The unauthorized kiosk at the railway station disappeared from its place

The unauthorized stall had been given a parking fine and told to leave the place by three. The entrepreneur obeyed but wonders about the city’s complicated bureaucracy.

HELSINKI the unauthorized kiosk that has been operating for several weeks on the corner of the main train station, next to the subway entrance, is now gone.

HS reports earlier on Tuesdaythat the stall that sold, among other things, coffee and waffles, did not have a permit to operate in that location.

Team Manager Niklas Aalto-Setälä From Helsinki’s urban environment, he confirmed that there is no point of sale at the point in question, and the trolley also does not have an agile kiosk contract. There is an agreement from the entrepreneur himself, but it does not apply to the wagon that was in the station square.

According to Aalto-Setälä, the parking enforcement had recently visited the stall to issue a parking violation fee, and it was advised to remove it from the place by three o’clock on Tuesday.

A little after three, the stall had indeed disappeared, as the owner of the stall had promised earlier in the day.

HS went on Tuesday after noon on site at the kiosk before moving the stall. Entrepreneur Asad Mahmood said that he originally understood that a kiosk could be kept on the corner of the Railway Station without a separate permit. During Tuesday, however, it had become clear to him that this is not the case.

“There is a misunderstanding here. Complicated bureaucracy,” he said and promised that the stall would leave the place by three o’clock.

“You would think that the city and the center would want more life and entrepreneurship, but it doesn’t seem like that,” added Mahmood.

According to Aalto-Setälä, the city’s will is to enliven the street space, and that is exactly what the agile kiosk operation is aiming for.

“But of course it requires that we act according to common rules. In this case, there was a misunderstanding about where the stall can be placed.”

The stall was located in a central location in the heart of Helsinki.

