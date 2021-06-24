HS Helsinki The two-man leisurely cruise turned into a struggle for survival in seconds when a storm front plunged into the Gulf of Finland

Janne Käpylehto and Antti Linnanvirta went on a canoe trip across the Gulf of Finland. Then a thunderstorm fronted.

Helsinki residents Janne Käpylehdon and Antti Linnanvirta the voyage across the Gulf of Finland turned into a dangerous struggle for survival in seconds.

Käpylehto and Linnanvirta set out late Tuesday evening to proceed from Viimsi, Estonia, towards Helsinki on a wooden Indian canoe, which had been trimaran, or a three-hulled vessel made with the help of side pontoons.

The first trip According to the inventor of the ship Janne Käpylehto, the ship went well:

“It was incredibly beautiful and calm. It was probably 4-5 hours in a completely calm weather. ”

The men were driving with a motor attached to the canoe, and in addition, the sail tuned to the canoe had been raised.

“Captain Linnanvirta slept for a couple of hours, and I guess I slept too,” Käpylehto says.

Gentlemen had inspected the sea several times before departure, and there was no indication of an impending storm.

There was supposed to be very calm weather and sunshine.

“At some point, however, Antti said that the sky behind it looks bad whether the engine powers will be increased,” Käpylehto says.

First he started at the port. Then hail fell from the sky. At the same time, the winds reached wild readings.

“It was a bad situation. There were no terrible tasks. We tried to drive as smart as we could and lowered the sail, ”says Käpylehto.

Rajut the rear winds and the backwave rocked the trimaran strongly. The men were pumping water from the canoe when Käpylehto noticed that the sea had almost loosened the bolts of the second pontoon.

Eventually, on the starboard side, the bolts snapped completely across.

“I have to say we had never put the cloths on so fast.”

“If it hadn’t worked so fast, the trimaran would probably have turned into a catamaran. I don’t know if the boat would have stayed upright then, ”Käpylehti inches.

“The canoe would have turned into a submarine, and we would have been left floating on the pontoon.”

Worst the storm lasted about an hour according to Käpylehto’s estimate. After that, it started to thunder.

“At its worst, it crashed into it a few hundred meters away. The sound was loud. ”

Later, a friend of Käpylehto posted worrying messages and said that the wind speed at the Helsinki lighthouse had been measured at 30 meters per second. It’s already a storm reading.

When the storm left the canoe alone, leaving many more hours of rain. During that time, Käpylehto paddled to stay warm.

A canoe arrived at Cafe Caruselli in front of Kaivopuisto on Wednesday at half past eight in the evening, after a 20-hour cruise.

“This was by far the toughest trip of all,” Käpylehto said Thursday morning.

He has crossed the Gulf of Finland with special outings three times before.

Next a new type of vehicle for the sea is planned. Käpylehto plans to build a sofa ship from pontoons.

“The ship will have support beams and a triple sofa in between. In front of the middle place I install the steering wheel. Then it becomes a small level where I put a grill and a refrigerator, ”Käpylehto plans.

Maybe next summer the sofa ship will travel between Helsinki and Tallinn.