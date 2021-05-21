HS Helsinki The tree glows pink on the outskirts of Puu-Käpylä: The miracle will be seen from Turku and right now it is at its best

When buying an apartment in Käpylä’s Kalervonkatu, the family did not know what kind of tourist attraction is in their yard. The magnolia tree, which is over 25 years old, suffered hard last spring, but blooms again this spring in all its glory.

Navigation Lauri Kainulainen half of a semi-detached house is easy. The apartment is the one with a huge magnolia tree growing in the yard.

The hat-pink tree that touches the roof border is a landmark on Käervylä’s Kalervonkatu.

“Nevertheless, Wolt drivers often knock on a neighbor’s door,” says Kainulainen.

It is understandable, because the attention-grabbing flowering of the magnolia tree lasts only a few weeks. Usually the tree blooms after mid-May.

So the tree is at its most colorful right now.

Lauri Kainulainen and his wife Anni moved to Kalervonkatu a little over a year ago. At first, the attention the tree gathered caused them confusion and amusement.

Kainulainen and his family moved to a wooden house in the 1920s in Käpylä in March last year. At the time of buying, it had not yet dawned on them which tourist magnet they would get on sale.

“Perhaps the side sentence said that you will probably have Käpylä’s most famous yard,” Kainulainen says.

As early as the first spring, however, they noticed that the claim was not far-fetched. People were ravaged watching and photographing a tree glowing in pink. Some had arrived from Turku.

From Kainuu, it was confusing and fun, but chatting with people turned out to be comfortable.

“We probably didn’t even photograph it ourselves last summer as much as the others. They just wondered. ”

The upstairs window of Lauri Kainulainen’s home shows the branches of a magnolia tree reaching high.

During the day, dozens of people may visit the tree, according to Kainulainen. Many are so-called regular visitors who make an annual trip to the flowering magnolia tree.

Some, on the other hand, follow the tree from April and speculate when it will burst into bloom.

“Some passers-by had a much more accurate bet than I did. He said that in two days there will be flowers. And so it came, ”Kainulainen says.

Talon the previous resident planted a magnolia tree in the yard more than 25 years ago. Buttons did not appear until the eighth spring.

According to Kainulainen, this is a magnificent magnolia. There is little need to care for the wood, but a few times Kainulainen has put mold around its roots.

The popularity of wood reaches surprising proportions. The interior design and textile company Vallila’s Loistomagnolia curtains are said to have been inspired by the flowering beauty of Käpylä in question.

Lauri Kainulainen’s six- and nine-year-old children, on the other hand, find it difficult to comprehend annealing around a tree.

“There’s a single tree in the yard, and you don’t even have to climb in it. What is the point?”

Riitta Arvilommi (left) and Helena Kinanen were on a walk in Käpylä on Thursday. In addition to the magnolia tree, they went to see their former school, for example. The bags contained coffee and pastries.

From heaven the magnolia tree reaching towards attracts people’s attention from afar. Some shout, “What tree is this?” and then continue their journey, some stop to take pictures.

Käpyläläinen Alice Karlsson have cycled to the scene. He digs up his phone and captures the vision.

“This tree is an attraction in Käpylä. Everyone knows it and its flowering time. ”

Karlsson says he has been watching flowering trees every spring for about ten years.

“That kind of continuity in nature is really appealing and safe.”

He admires the splendor of the tree and then recalls the incident the previous occupant of the house told him.

“Women had come out of the opposite parish space and stopped to watch the flowering magnolia tree. Then one of them had shouted, ‘Think, someone has put a tree full of bows!’ ”

Magnolia tree a pink flower mat has formed underneath. The rains, wind, and thunder of recent days have rippled the wood, and some of the petals have already fallen to the ground.

Last spring, the tree was hit hard when the house right next to it was to be painted. Kainula was going to negotiate with the Painters on how to work with wood so that the painters could get around the house.

He was narrowly late. The painters had already had time to cut the tree-side branches of the tree.

The magnolia tree blooms a couple of weeks after mid-May. Lauri Kainulainen installs lights on a tree for the winter.

At the same time, the city insisted that the wood must be cut because it protruded too far to the side of the street.

A gardener familiar to Kainuu went to inspect the cut branches and sawed the tracks clean.

However, Brilliant Magnolia does not seem to be a moxican from its adversities a year ago. This spring, the tree will bloom on Kalervonkatu again in all its glory.