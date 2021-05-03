HS Helsinki The toilet in the embankment became Kallio’s “drug park”, where you can prick, sell drugs and sleep: “Every time you come out the door, something happens in it”

Residents of Torkkelinmäki say that the disturbances caused by the toilet in Pengerpuisto are round-the-clock and year-round. The free toilet, they say, has become a base for people using drugs, with bloody paper tolls and used syringes hanging on their floors.

“Truth The use of Helsinki’s Green Toilets today is that a large part of the drug trafficking takes place on the street, and the use of drugs also takes place in these toilets. ”

This is what the 42-year-old drug user said when HS Helsinki asked its readers for stories about green toilets.