Minister Kalle Lohen’s wallet and gold watch were stolen from Kesäranta in the summer of 1926. This was the first crime to be solved in Finland using only revolutionary new technology.

Agrarian Union Minister of Ostrobothnia Kalle Lohi certainly wanted to get into history with his political actions. The minister hardly guessed that he would remain part of Finland’s criminal history.

Minister Lohi suffered harshly in the summer of 1926. First, liquor brewers broke into his apartment in Ostrobothnia and threatened him with an ax. The salmon once had been involved in destroying their raven factory, and the men got rid of it. The salmon survived the incident without injury.