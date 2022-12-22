HS Helsinki | The taxman is interested in Santa’s income

Santa’s helper is a reindeer, but there is also another important animal that Santa must keep happy: the tax bear.

Even today at Christmas, the internet is full of announcements about Santa Clauses.

In the Helsinki area, you can get a goat ordered for just under a hundred euros. The prices are mostly between 70 and 100 euros. “Brisk”, “sober”, “singing” and remembering children’s names and hobbies, with corona vaccinations and, if necessary, face masks.

Santa’s job is particularly seasonal, but taxes must be paid on it like any other job. In the eyes of the taxman, the goat’s income is taxable earned income.

Statistics there is no taxation of gigs, as the earned income from them is taxed in the same way as other earned income, says a leading tax expert Anna-Leena Rautajuuri.

The customer must also be careful so that the taxes are paid correctly. If the bill belongs to the advance collection register, the customer does not have to do anything.

However, few people who do small gigs as an individual have, for example, a company for goat work, so the compensation paid to the goat must be reported to the income register.

“There is no euro-denominated lower limit for that, but the notification would always have to be given,” says Rautajuuri.

A customer who pays work compensation only occasionally must submit a report electronically by the 5th and on paper by the 8th of the following month. As a rule of thumb, you can take the fact that the compensation paid to the goat must be recorded as an epiphany.

If the customer does not enter compensation into the system, the customer must enter his income himself.

If the one doing the gig doesn’t account for his income and the customer doesn’t report the bills handed out either, the taxman can’t really do anything about it.

However, the goat is also offered a carrot. Discounts also apply to Santas. A driver who drives a car can record, for example, kilometers driven as deductions. The outfit is also deductible.

“If you get a beard and what about the accessories, you can put them in the deductions.”

Ordinary clothes, which you wear anyway, cannot be used as deductions, even if you wore them the night before. So the winter coat is not deductible, but the red blanket is. The taxman at least assumes that the bunting is not used all year round and during free time.