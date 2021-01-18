HS Helsinki The taps of the playground no longer became water in Herttoniemi – That’s when it became clear that the children’s afternoon activities are in trouble

The water system of the Orava playground in Herttoniemi suffered from severe frosts.

Playground workers noticed on Friday that the taps did not become water.

“The pipes are frozen in severe frosts,” says a playground employee Tony Honkala.

According to the plumber, it will take some time to rectify the situation. The initial estimate is two, three weeks. Until the pipes have been repaired, there will be no water coming from the taps in the playground and no access to the toilet there.

Playground In Orava, afternoon club activities for 60-70 schoolchildren have been organized on weekdays.

Corona time has limited things to do, as you have not been allowed to go indoors. School children and play club members have used public toilets.

“A broken water system makes operations considerably more difficult. Hopefully we would get bajamajas in the yard. It is difficult to wash, ”says Honkala.

He is concerned about the hygiene of both children and workers. Handbags are available, but frostbite would make it easier to wash your hands with warm water.

Playground Squirrel workers hope schoolchildren would try to avoid the playground during a pipe break. Schoolchildren should go home from school if possible.

The playground informs parents of schoolchildren about it.