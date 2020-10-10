HS Helsinki The tailor’s Salminen family was immortalized in a fairy-tale photograph in Seurasaari in 1917 – The picture was taken by a mysterious Helsinki photographer whose private life is little known.

Ivan Timiriasev, a plush whisker, took hundreds of photographs of old Helsinki. He was also witnessing the death of Governor General Bobrikov.

In black and white there is something familiar in the photograph. For example, on the left is the house of Hermes on Aleksanterinkatu. In the picture, rock is cleared and cobblestones are stacked. The picture has been taken Ivan Timiriasev in 1918. The surname Timiriasew has also been used in his surname, the Finnish transliteration is Timirjazev.

City Museum researcher Satu Savia stands in the same place where Timiriasev took his picture more than a hundred years ago. He identifies the old VPK’s house from a photograph, and somewhere in the background is the newly completed main railway station.

Satu Savia stands on Keskuskatu where Ivan Timiriasev photographed in 1918.­

The photo shows the construction of Keskuskatu between the current Stockmann and Rautatalo. Before 1918, it had a closed block. Ekberg’s café was located along Aleksanterinkatu but had to move out when the house was rolled off Keskuskatu.

“Ivan Timiriasev filmed a lot of Street View in Helsinki. This is still an exceptional image of Timiriasev, ”Savia inches.

Who was the picture taken by Ivan Timiriasev?

He has preserved hundreds of Helsinki-themed photographs. Timiriasev filmed at the same time as Signe Brander but has been overshadowed by his colleagues.

Perhaps the people of Helsinki have not adopted Timiriasev because he was Russian. In the early 1910s, it was no merit in the eyes of the general public.

“Not much is known about Timiriasev as an individual. For example, no letters have survived. There is information about his military career, but there are also a lot of unconfirmed stories about him. Information has been collected for the museum from, among other things, newspapers, ”Savia says.

Timiriasev was born in St. Petersburg in 1860. His father was a state councilor Alexander Timiriasev. The boy was sent to a military career at a young age, and in the 1880s he attended a junkyard school, after which he served as a hussar officer. In his military career, he was promoted to Major General.

“He had received military training and was considered a polite and kind gentleman. Someone has compared Timiriasev to Mannerheim, ”Savia knows.

Timiriasev arrived in Helsinki as an adjutant to the governor general in 1890. The governor general was the highest official in Finland and represented the emperor. During his career, Timiriasev managed to serve several governors-general.

His must have come to mind on June 16, 1904. At about 11 a.m., the entourage set off from the Governor’s Governor’s official residence in Smolna. The party included Governor-General Bobrikov, Adjutant Timiriasev and Bobrikov’s two daughters. In addition, the county governor and an official were present.

They crossed Senate Square and arrived in the Senate. Timiriasev and others were left in the lower lobby as Bobrikov set off to climb the stairs. Soon there were five shots while waiting on the stairs Eugen Schauman shot Bobrikov and himself.

Timiriasev continued in the service of the Governors-General until 1917, when he retired. After the Civil War, the Russians were expelled, but Timiriasev was allowed to stay in Finland, as were many other Tsarist Russian officials.

Timiriasev began photographing as soon as he arrived in Helsinki, and in 1890 he was admitted Daniel Nyblinin doctrine. Norwegian-born Nyblin held a photography studio and a photo supply store in Helsinki. He was a strong influencer of photography, and later became one of the legends of Finnish photography. So Timiriasev learned a good lesson.

He participated in numerous photography competitions and photo exhibitions and received awards and honors from them. Among other things, he participated in the First Public Photography Exhibition, which was held in 1903 at the Ateneum.

Four a year later he again participated in the Ateneum exhibition on an ambitious subject, but no success came. New Finland wrote:

“Timiriasev has photographed the cannon shooting of Easter. In the black night, cannon figures are seen from the flashing light of the cannon fire. Strange irregular streaks of light have also appeared on the plate and have been thought to be an electrical phenomenon caused by cannon fire. Mr. Timiriasev intends to leave the images to experts for examination, where those strange light phenomena have appeared. ”

Timiriasevista it is known that he engaged in fishing and horse racing. Timiriasev and his plush mustache were a well-known sight in the streetscape of Helsinki.

“In 1912, a caricature was published in Fyren magazine calling Timiriasev the prince of Kodak. In the picture, he has a pocket camera in his hands, ”says Savia.

In the early 20th century, cameras were mostly large boxes, but Timiriasev also used a lighter camera.

“With it, he walked around town and typed pictures.”

According to Savia, the biggest differences between Timiriasev and Signe Brander were in the choice of subjects and the shooting equipment.

“Brander used large glass-negative tiles, while Timiriasev used newer factory-made cellulose nitrate films.

Shooting equipment also influenced photography style and subject choices.

“Brander commissioned the Helsinki Board of Antiquities to document the city. There are a lot of extensive Cityscapes in his pictures. Landscapes were photographed on large sheets of glass, as they were preferred for that purpose. ”

Timiriasev, for his part, wanted to portray people. He photographed children on the Esplanade, fishmongers in the market, ice anglers in front of Kaivopuisto, dock workers and students celebrating May Day.

“Timiriasev had decided to photograph people up close. With a small camera, it worked better. He also had the freedom to choose his subject. ”

Ivan Timiriasev was an adjutant to the governor general and an avid amateur photographer.­

Timiriasev described people from different social classes. Workers, soldiers and civil servants have been recorded in his pictures. In one picture, a family of three spends a summer day in Seurasaari. The picture is from 1917.

“Most The people in Timiriasev’s pictures are unknown to us. This image of Seurasaari is an exception. A couple of years ago, a person contacted the city museum and said he had a picture of the same family on his album. The picture shows the tailor’s Salminen family, ”says Savia.

Timiriasev described Tsar Nicholas II’s visit to Helsinki. He portrayed many Russian soldiers who were in the thousands in Helsinki in the 1910s. The pictures show Cossacks and wounded conscripts.

The tailor’s Salminen family in Seurasaari in 1917.­

“It may be that Timiriasev was easier than usual to get to describe Russian soldiers because he was a Russian himself. But yes, other photographers also described them, ”says Savia.

His military career then Timiriasev worked as a photographer for Veckans Krönika. After Finland became independent, he applied for Finnish civil rights and lived in Helsinki for the rest of his life. Timiriasev died in October 1927.

Ivan Timiriasev described a lot of Russian soldiers in Helsinki.­

Researcher Satu Savia from the Helsinki City Museum has become acquainted with Ivan Timiriasev.­