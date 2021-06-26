HS Helsinki The Swedish guest visited the sauna and realized that the mood of Helsinki is beating Stockholm – See a picture of the highlights of the closing Sompasauna

A piece of Helsinki’s sauna culture will disappear when saunaing in Sompasaari’s Sompasauna ends. We collected a compilation of images from the fast-paced history of Sompasauna.

One The era in the history of Helsinki’s sauna culture ends when Sompasauna ends in Helsinki’s Sompasaari.

The construction of the Kalasatama district will progress in August to the southernmost tip of Sompasaari, where Sompasauna is located. The last steams are saunaed on Midsummer Sunday.

Read more: The night of Sompasauna is long, and anything can happen – HS, on the other hand, found a place in Kalasatama where the rave people have already moved

The story of Sompasauna does not end here, but it continues to operate in Hermanninranta.

We collected a compilation of the fast-paced history of Sompasauna in Sompasaari.

Sompasauna was built in 2011 in Helsinki’s Sompasaari desert harbor area. The current site has been saunaed for about ten years. East only or west vihta? Both.

Little hairy guys are welcome at Sompasauna. At the door of a sauna open to everyone, there is a great general guide to the sauna code and life: Don’t be silly.

Sompasauna in Helsinki has a better mood than Stockholm, said Stockholm-based Axel Lehto in 2017.

Over the years, Sompasauna has also been subjected to vandalism. The picture shows Sompasauna’s Bottle Sauna, which burned down in April 2018 as a result of arson.

The original Sompa sauna was built without the city’s permission. In 2013, taking a sauna in Sompasaari was a blessing for the city, when the Helsinki Real Estate Agency rented the area for a tent sauna. Pictured is Antti Autioniemi, who was one of the people behind the erection of the tent sauna.

Saunas in Sompasauna on Midsummer Day 2019.

It has been a short distance from the sauna for a little dip. Pictured is Camilla Funck cooling off between steamers in 2017.

In addition to saunaing, Sompasauna has served as a party place. Marcelo Padova danced on a July morning at Sompasauna in 2020.

Toni Patanen from Roihuvuori rocked in Adam’s outfit at Sompasauna in 2017.

The king of the jungle or sauna? Sompasauna has been known for its personal facades.

The night descends over Sompasauna for the last time after the nightless night party. After the 2017 Flow festivals, the night was also spent at Sompasauna.

Read more: You can swim on the new beach of Sompasauna, but considerable rubbish was found on the seabed: “The club is not responsible for the safety of the beach”