HS Helsinki | The Swedish cosmetics chain opens its first store in Finland

Nordic cosmetics chains are now rushing to Finland. The Swedish Lyko has focused especially on online shopping, but now it is opening a store in the shopping center Forum.

From their online store well-known Swedish cosmetics chain Lyko opens its first physical store in Finland at the end of May.

The store will be opened in the center of Helsinki on the first floor of the shopping center Forum. According to the announcement, the store will open on Saturday, May 27.

Lyko has operated in Finland as an online store since 2018. Most of the company’s customers are online, which generates almost 90 percent of its turnover.

In addition, the company has a total of 31 stores in Sweden and Norway, and its goal in the future is to open more stores in Finland as well.

“People want personal service, advice and a sense of community in addition to online shopping,” says Lyko Suomen’s marketing director Ida Berg Kivi in the bulletin.

Lykon the turnover in the first quarter of this year in Finland doubled compared to a year ago. In 2022, Lyko had a total turnover of 10 million euros in Finland, and the combined turnover of the company operating widely in Europe was about 2.5 billion Swedish kronor, or about 220 million euros.

“I see a lot of potential in Finland. I believe that Finland will follow the Norwegian market, where we grew in a few years to become one of the largest players in the country”, says Lyko’s CEO Rickard Lyko in the bulletin.

Nordic cosmetics chains are now rushing to Finland with contracts. Recently HS told especially from the Danish store chain Normal, popular with young people, which has attracted customers with its cheap prices.

In general, the consumption of services related to well-being and beauty care in Finland is despite inflation was growing. In recent years, the availability of various services has increased and cosmetics are more widely available in different price groups.