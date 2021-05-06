HS Helsinki The swan drowned in the territory of another in Töölönlahti: The battle for life and death began, which caused passers-by to seek help.

Ahti Kannisto described the frantic territory battle of two mute swans in the center of Helsinki. Violent skirmishes cause passers-by to interfere with the natural behavior of swans.

Töölönlahti there was a fierce battle next to the bridge last weekend as two mute swans took a measure of each other.

Jollaslainen Ahti Kannisto noticed two birds wrestling fiercely looking as he walked south toward the Blue Villa cafe. Kannisto hurried to the scene and got a handsome picture of the red-necked necks.

“One of the swans climbed on the other’s back and pressed its head under the water. I only got there when the intruder was completely overwhelmed, that it was true, ”Kannisto says.

Most likely it was a seasonal swan territory fight.

Helsinki region According to observations made by the ornithological association Tringa, two pairs of swans live in Töölönlahti and one in Eläintarhanlahti. The amounts are the same as in the previous year.

Christa Granroth Tringa says that not all pairs of whooper swans have yet nested and only one pair has been found to have settled in their fields. The nest in question can be found on the Tokoinranta side.

In the world of well-conscious swans, the atmosphere intensifies in the spring. Couples are looking for a suitable nesting place for their future pups, which would also ensure an adequate food supply.

Töölönlahti has less submerged vegetation than, for example, Laajasalo, which expands the territories of couples. In the fall, territory torsion decreases as swan chicks grow.

Also read: There’s plenty to do in the city’s parks – Christa Granroth shares the best tips for watching bird migration in the city center

Ahti Kannisto says a swan defending its territory has caused another dog to get tired of wrestling so that it eventually set off towards the shore at its emergency heads. The swan still did not leave the visitor alone. The violence did not end until two people went with sticks to scare the birds.

In returnees, swans are less likely to be seriously injured. Instead, the damage is caused when the bird quickly escapes the scent of the battle and collides with the overhead lines of trains, for example. Several such cases have been observed in the Töölönlahti area, says Christa Granroth.

Tringan according to experts, it would seem that there is no room for more swans in the bays. There have been many brawls in the area, and in some cases, people have worried and gone to separate the brawlers from each other.

Executive Director of Tringa Johannes Silvosen thinks one should not intervene in situations even though skirmishes can look furious.

“Even in urban swans, they are wild birds and territory battles are about natural events. Instead, it is the duty to help the injured bird. ”

Read more: Capricorn and swan clashed in the middle of Töölönlahti – Eventually police shot an animal with lollipops around the city