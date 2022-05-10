HS Helsinki The subway driver started recording what was going on in the train cab underground – A small detail got the Finn excited

Metro train driver Esa-Pekka Kunnari presents the scenery of the tunnels on social media.

Last in October, a Helsinki-based metro driver Esa-Pekka Kunnari published With their Tiktok account subway video. The next day, quite a surprise awaited his account.

“I just left my mouth open to wonder that my video had received tens of thousands of views and my account had gained over a thousand new followers. The popularity of the videos came to me. ”

Today, Kunnar’s videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in Tiktok.

“I just started shooting subway videos last fall. I had previously published some clips in the story section of my Instagram account and thought why I couldn’t publish them in Tiktok as well, ”Kunnari recalls.

In the video below, Kunnari talks about a traffic jam.

Kunnari has been driving the subway for four years now. Five years ago, Kunnari had returned to Finland from peacekeeping missions and sought a new direction in his life.

He had long been interested in subway trains and their technology, so he decided to respond to the job posting he saw.

After a multi-stage application process, Kunnari Road took metro train drivers to training and eventually to Helsinki’s orange metro trains.

Kunnari says he has received generally positive feedback on his Tiktok videos.

“I have received a lot of questions and requests related to the subway driver profession to describe a certain station interval.”

In the video at the beginning of this story, you can see what the station distance between Rautatientori and the University of Helsinki looks like from the cab.

Kunnari believes the popularity of his videos is due to the fact that the profession of subway driver is so rare.

“Metro is very strongly part of the street scene in Helsinki and there is a lot of mystique involved. For example, many people have thought that subways work very well with automation. ”

According to Kunnar, the popularity of the videos may also be affected by the fact that the scenery of the routes familiar to passengers opens up in a completely new light with the videos shot from the cab.

In the video below, Kunnari introduces the metro cab in a minute.

Own Kunnari names the old tunnel from Sörnäinen to Ruoholahti. During the summer, Kunnar’s favorites also include the scenery of the open track section in Eastern Helsinki.

Kunnari says that he intends to continue recording videos on his Tiktok channel.

“People have praised me for continuing to publish metro videos, and there are still a lot of undescribed routes.”