HS Helsinki | The storm at night was so violent that it was felt in the towers of Kalasatama

Janne Hirvonen, who lives in Kalasatama, photographed the storm front that arrived from the west late Sunday evening.

Helsinki Kalasatama tower house living in Majaka Janne Hirvonen took to Twitter on Sunday night, as he often does.

A few meteorologists followed by Hirvonen said on Twitter that a strong thunderstorm front was coming from the sea, which would also cross Helsinki. According to meteorologists’ forecast, the wind could reach up to 30 meters per second.

Hirvonen knew that the storm had to be filmed.

“I followed the situation in my own apartment first. I saw that a flash began to appear in the west, and the thunder was coming from there. The phenomenon is special this late in the fall.”

Read more: Strong winds swept across the south coast – Gusts even record-breaking

Hirvonen moved with his cameras to Majaka’s roof terrace at ten in the evening to wait for the storm that arrived from the west to sweep over Helsinki.

“I waited for an hour and a half. The wind got stronger and the lightning slowly came closer. At half past twelve, I got one such successful picture that was caught by the flash. Filming had to be stopped after that, because the wind and rain had intensified so much that the camera had to be taken under cover,” says Hirvonen.

“The front was really strong. The tower wobbled a bit, and water came horizontally.”

Hirvonen is satisfied with the picture he took. He shared it in a few Facebook groups as well as on his Instagram account In the Majakanvahti photo blog.

“I wouldn’t have expected to be able to take flash photos in October. The situation was a bit the same as in the summer, when I photographed the northern lights in shorts. Considering the time of year, the phenomenon was rare, and I’m really satisfied that I was, so to speak, alert about this issue,” he says.

Hirvonen photographed the northern lights the beginning of August.

Read also: With a special permit, Janne Hirvonen can climb to the roof of the tower block in Kalasatama, because it’s his hobby

Do you live in a tower block in the capital region? Tell us in the form below, what kind of experiences have you had living at heights in different weather conditions?