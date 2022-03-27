HS Helsinki The stairwell in the apartment building in Kontula has been lit continuously for up to a decade

According to the resident, the apartment building on Kontula’s Ostostie has had a light on at least since 2013. The neighbor claims that the light has been on for longer.

Nine storey the light in the stairwell of the apartment building has been constantly on in Kontula since at least 2013. This is how a resident of a house who contacted HS observes that Armi Pohjansaro.

Pohjansaro moved into an apartment in 2013, when he first noticed a light problem. This is an apartment building in the city of Helsinki, ie the Heka apartment building on Kontula Ostostie.

A neighbor from Pohjansaro told him when he was walking the dog in the yard of the house that the phenomenon is even older. According to a neighbor, the house was renovated in 2010, after which the light has been on continuously.

Thus, the lights would have shone into the tube for more than a decade.

The house where the lights are always on is on Kontula Shopping Street.

Pohjansaro has heard from his friends that the same phenomenon is also present in the Kumpula Foundry and Kontulankaari houses. They are also Heka’s apartments.

He wonders that because of inflation and the war in Ukraine, policymakers stress that efforts must be made to save energy, but the city is not acting as directed.

Hekalle the knowledge of the constantly burning light was a surprise.

Communications Manager Annika Laineen according to the residents have not made a report of the fault, and the company has no other information about the problem.

According to Laine, the matter has now been reported to Heka’s service.

