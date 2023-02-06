HS Helsinki | The special symptoms of dogs are puzzling in Lauttasaari

The sudden swelling of the dog’s muzzle can startle both the dog and the owner. However, the problem usually goes away with home care.

Helsinki In Lauttasaari, there have been special reactions in dogs that have been outside in the area this winter.

The first to live in Lauttasaari Kaisa Veteläinen noticed that Hasse, a 2-year-old Western Goth with upright ears, was rubbing his eyes. Suddenly the dog’s muzzle was already partially swollen, and water bells could be seen under the fur.

“When he got to the vet, Hasse’s appearance resembled a blue fox,” says Veteläinen.

Hasse got help for his unexplained symptoms that started at the end of January from the vet on duty, who gave the dog antihistamine and cortisone. The symptoms lasted about two days.

However, the cause of the sudden and strong allergic reaction remained a mystery.

Similar the incident also happened to 5-year-old stabijhoun Lasse in Lauttasaari at the beginning of December. Owner Jenni Seeberg noticed in the morning that the dog’s muzzle and lips were swollen. The other eye was already almost completely swollen shut.

According to Seeberg, the veterinarian who treated Lasse said that there have been cases with similar symptoms in Lauttasaari.

When Lasse’s condition did not improve despite the cortisone spike, the vet instructed Seeberg to get another pack of cypress from the pharmacy. About 12 hours after the symptoms started, Lasse is finally fine.

“The symptoms were such that if it had been summer, I would have suspected a hornet or a wasp. But since it’s winter, I don’t know what caused the seizure, and neither did the vet.”

However, it cannot be said whether the cases are related.

Viking hospital veterinarian of the acute and intensive care unit of the university veterinary hospital, specialist veterinarian for small animal diseases Johanna Rannan according to, at least in Viiki there has not been a clear increase in allergy cases.

“However, these are things that happen and are seen in dogs all the time,” says Ranta.

The cause of the reaction often remains unknown. An allergic reaction can come from food, for example, but sometimes a physical factor, such as a drastic change in temperature, can irritate and cause an unpleasant reaction.

“It is often impossible to say whether the dog could have been exposed to something that causes symptoms on the street or somewhere else.”

So the reason can be found right along the Lenkkipolu, for example, food scraps thrown on the street.

Swelling of the muzzle area or itching of the eyes are also not typical symptoms of any common toxic substance, so it is most likely an ordinary surprising allergic reaction.

If the dog shows symptoms of an allergic reaction, such as obvious itching, they can be alleviated with hydrocortisone, i.e. a tick pack. Then the dosage is one tablet per ten kilograms of body weight.

If the dog also has other symptoms, for example fatigue or vomiting, you should see a veterinarian.

