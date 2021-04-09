HS Helsinki The skiers are amazed by the sightings at Malmi Airport: “It has been considered that a new sport has been acquired, trail walking”

In the snowy observational images of Malmi Airport, walkers move on the trails, which amazes ski enthusiasts. The company that took the picture has an explanation.

Malmin Observational images published in the airport area have sparked debate among skiers in recent days.

Helsingin Sanomat reported earlier On the transformation of Malmi Airport into a residential area. In connection with the story, Voima Graphics’ observation image of the winter area was published.

In the picture, the old runway south of the protected air traffic control tower has been turned into a park. Cross-country ski trails have been drawn to the snowy park.

If you look closely, in addition to skiers, there are walkers on the trails. One cyclist also seems to be found on the track.

Wait a minute.

After all, the trails are reserved for skiers.

Helsinki active skier Juhani Styrman is one of the most eye-catching who spotted walkers on the trail.

Styrman posted the picture on the Facebook Ski Discussion group, and soon there were plenty of comments below the picture.

“The picture has amazed me if it’s true or what’s a joke here,” Styrman says.

“Skiers ski on their own trails and cross-country skiers on their own trails, in perfect harmony. This is probably the first plan of its kind. ”

Detail of an observation image.

Styrman according to Facebook, skiers have mostly chatted about the observation image in a good spirit.

“It’s more entertaining. It has been considered that a new sport, trail walking, has been introduced. ”

Even among skiers, there has been a reflection on what the design office has thought of when making the observation image.

“Are you really tired of the constant bickering, can you walk on the track or not? Are they convinced that trail walking is an ascending sport and requires its own trails? ”

An observational image has been commissioned by the City of Helsinki from Voima Graphics.

CEO of Voima Graphics Ville Riikonen according to the observation image of Malmi Airport, two cross-country ski runs run in parallel. There is a light traffic lane next to the trails.

“There are skiers on the trails, and there are walkers and cyclists on the light traffic lane. There have been grooves on the light traffic lane that are as if on the tracks of bicycles, not ski trails. The idea of ​​the illustration is to present different forms of winter movement that could be offered in this area, ”says Riikonen.

