Friday, May 13, 2022
HS Helsinki The sight of the past rumbles to Helsinki Central Station and serves train glamor decades ago

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World Europe
On Saturday, an ancient train will arrive in Helsinki, which is guaranteed to catch the eye.

Helsinki at the main train station on Saturday 14 May you can see a memory of the past.

This is a traditional train Valtteri, on which you can travel to Hyvinkää as part of the Finnish Railway Museum Miniature train dating event.

The historic train includes a 1940s day carriage, a 1950s cafe carriage and a 1970s commuter carriage.

When completed, this 1950s cafe trolley was very modern. Picture: Jael Nyman HS

train will leave at 9.45 and pick up passengers also in Tikkurila and Järvenpää. The return ride to Helsinki will leave at 14.10. Tickets must be purchased in advance online store.

The miniature train date is a weekend event for the whole family, which brings together miniature railways, demonstrations of model builders and traders in the field.

Read more about traditional train carriages: Here is a state-of-the-art restaurant trolley of its time

See also  The embassy spoke about the search for a Russian woman kidnapped in Cambodia

